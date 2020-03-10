Seven Podcasts To Listen To While You Work From Home Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Kill the time working from home by getting through some podcasts. Picture: Getty / Global Player

If you’ve been sent home to work while the coronavirus outbreak develops, we’ve gathered some podcasts to help you get through the long days.

Many teams at a number of companies are being told to work from home in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak which, while being a helpful measure in tackling the increasing numbers with the virus, might become quite tedious after a lengthy period of time.

So we’ve come up with some ways you can fill all this extra time you’re about to take on – from baking One Direction themed goods to the pop star documentaries to binge watch.

But to get you started on the work-from-home life, here are seven podcasts to work your way through while you log on from your kitchen table, all of which you can download from Global Player…

Growing Up and Sometimes Down

Growing Up and Sometimes Down is the podcast all teens should listen to. Picture: Global Player

Hosted by YouTubers Evie and Olivia, the teens discuss the topics most people their age don’t typically broach, such as mental health, the pressures of social media, therapy, going to university, and relationships.

As well as giving advice, the girls share their personal stories to show this age group are all dealing with similar experiences.

The Upside Down Podcast

The Upside Down Podcast is for Stranger Things lovers. Picture: Global Player

For the loyal Stranger Things fans, The Upside Down Podcast delves into the Upside Down for cast and crew interviews, set locations discussions, and all things Hawkins to fuel your obsession with the Netflix series.

RuPaul: What’s The Tee with Michelle Visage

RuPaul What's the Tee with Michelle Visage. Picture: Global Player

Drag icon RuPaul and Drag Race BFF Michelle Visage are the podcasts hosts who make you feel like you’re all sat together chatting over a cup of tea at lunch time.

The TV stars discuss all things pop culture as well as dishing out advice and sharing behind-the-scenes tea from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

My Dad Wrote A Porno

My Dad Wrote a Porno has been a huge hit. Picture: Global Player

One of the most hilarious podcasts, My Dad Wrote A Porno is hosted by writer and director Jamie Morton who documents reading out a chapter of his dad’s dirty book in each episode.

In the description it warns: “Jamie will be reading a chapter a week and discovering more about his father than he ever bargained for.”

Table Manners with Jessie Ware

Table Manners with Jessie Ware is like having a chat with your mates at dinner. Picture: Global Player

Another podcast which feels like having a natter with your mates around the dinner table, singer Jessie Ware hosts this series about food, family, and simply having a chat.

Joined by a celebrity guest each week from the worlds of music, culture and politics, Jessie’s chef mum Lennie is also on hand to get involved.

Switched on Pop

Switched on Pop is guaranteed to prick up your ears. Picture: Global Player

A thoroughly interesting listen guaranteed to prick up your ears, Switched on Pop sees musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding break down how pop hits become so obsessive.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

The Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp podcast drops every Friday. Picture: Global Player

Catch up with all the antics from Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on the weekly podcast that sees each week’s musical guests get involved in pranks, games, and all sorts of waffle.

