From Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana To Justin Bieber’s Seasons: 5 Pop Star Documentaries To Watch While You’re Working From Home

There's some pretty incredible ones out there! Picture: NETFLIX

From Taylor Swift’s 'Miss Americana' to Justin Bieber’s 'Seasons', here's 5 pop star documentaries to keep you entertained while you work from home.

Coronavirus means thousands of people have been forced to work from home which, let’s be honest, can be pretty boring when you’re used to spending every day in a busy office.

So here’s 5 pop star documentaries to keep you entertained…

Taylor Swift's Joke About Her 'Slappable Face' In Miss Americana Documentary Breaks Fans' Hearts

Miss Americana

Taylor Swift’s 2020 'Miss Americana' documentary gives fans a glimpse into her crazy life and features backstage and onstage concert footage from the ‘Reputation’ era.

We also get to see the creation of her latest album ‘Lover’ happen, watch her clap back at negative media coverage and get vocal about politics.

How can I watch it? Netflix.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Lady Gaga promised viewers ‘unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access to a year in her life, and that’s what we got in ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’.

The documentary ‘introduces the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour’ and chronicles the events around the production of her fifth studio album ‘Joanne’ and her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI.

How can I watch it? Netflix.

Katy Perry: Part Of Me

Released in 2012, ‘Katy Perry: Part of Me’ follows the pop star on her 124-date sold-out California Dreams tour and features interviews with family members and friends.

We also see the breakdown of her marriage to Russel Brand, which is pretty heartbreaking to watch. Russell filed for divorce while she was still on the tour, just 14 months after they tied the knot.

In one scene filmed shortly after their split, Katy says: “I’m a romantic and I believe in the whole fairytale.

“Love is a dream but the reality is making it work. I did everything I could - but its still failed.”

How can I watch it? Amazon Prime.

Justin Bieber: Seasons

Justin released ‘Seasons’ on January 27th, which features 10 episodes.

The documentary series gives fans an intimate look at how he creates his music, the story behind his clothing line Drew House and his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin.

How can I watch it? YouTube.

One Direction: This Is Us

We obviously couldn’t leave this one off the list! ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ was released in 2013 as a 3-D documentary concert film and features many clips and songs from everybody’s favourite boyband.

We also get an insight into the preparation for the concerts and a real feel for what it’s like to be 1D.

How can I watch it? Amazon Prime.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Pop News