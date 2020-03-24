Coronavirus UK Lockdown: What Are The Official Rules?

24 March 2020, 11:14

Boris Johnson announced new government restrictions on Monday evening.
Boris Johnson announced new government restrictions on Monday evening. Picture: PA

What are the official rules of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK?

Borris Johnson announced a 3-week UK lockdown on Monday night to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said the country faced a ‘moment of national emergency’ and issued a plea to the public to 'stay home' in order to 'save lives'.

But what are the official rules? Let’s take a look…

1.5 Million People To Receive Letter From Government Saying 'Stay Home For 12 Weeks'

The government says people should only leave home for one of four reasons:

- Travelling to and from work, but only where work absolutely cannot be done from home.

- Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine. Once a week.

- One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk, or cycle.

- Any medical needs or if you provide care for a vulnerable person.

Along with this, the government also announced all social events, including weddings, have been paused. However, funerals are still allowed.

None-essential shops have also been ordered to close and premises such as libraries and places of worship. Parks will remain open but any groups will be ‘dispersed’.

Mr Johnson said police will have powers to enforce rules and fines will be issued to those who do not comply.

