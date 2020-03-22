Breaking News

1.5 Million People To Receive Letter From Government Saying 'Stay Home For 12 Weeks'

1.5 million people are to be told to stay at home for 12 weeks. Picture: Getty Images

The government is writing to around 1.5 million people in the UK ordering them to stay inside for at least the next 12 weeks in order to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has outlined the next steps the government is taking to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in his latest daily news briefing from Downing Street.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced that 1.5 million people most at risk of being hospitalised due to the virus can expect to receive letters from Tuesday telling them to stay at home for at least the next 12 weeks.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...