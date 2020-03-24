BTS's Korean Language Series Launches During Lockdown For Free!

24 March 2020, 13:10

You can now learn Korean online with BTS
You can now learn Korean online with BTS. Picture: Getty Images

You can soon learn Korean with BTS and we honestly can't think of a better skill to learn during social isolation.

BTS are going to help people around the world learn to speak Korean, and it's one of our favourite isolation boredom buster ideas we've come across so far, as well as giving us another excuse to watch everyone's fave K-Pop band for hours on end!

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth

How to watch BTS's Korean web series?

Like most of the content that comes from the band, it will be posted on Weverse, a free app that brings together K-pop communities and lets fans stay up to date with everything V, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin get up to during their day to day, either individually or as a group.

You can download it from the app store and after signing up, you're good to go.

The boys even have a weekly web series called Run BTS which has been going since 2015- and the show is, unsurprisingly, in Korean, which is great inspo' for those learning as we'll actually be able to understand what they're chatting about!

Is the web series free?

Yes, the series is completely free- and for those who know, BTS have always loved putting out content to keep their fans happy to up to date, so this is just the latest idea from them and we're loving it.

How long is the web series?

The web series consists of 30 lessons, each around three minutes long.

The series has come from Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, who has aimed to make them as fun and educational as possible, using the boys as an international figure to rally fans.

Why are they making the web series?

The company responsible for the phenomenon that is BTS said the idea came about after the huge demand from fans to learn the language and have better access to the boys, their reality show and what they're singing about.

They said: "We are planning Korean language educational contents to improve our accessibility... we hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathise with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents."

After smashing it with Map Of The Soul: 7, reaching the number one album spot, the boys had released dates for their arena tour, due to hit the UK at the start of July- but after the Coronavirus hit, the ticket sale has been postponed until May.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  8. 8
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  9. 9
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  10. 10
    How To Be Lonely artwork
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  12. 12
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)
    Benee
    itunes
  13. 13
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  14. 14
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  21. 21
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  22. 22
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  23. 23
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  24. 24
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  25. 25
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  26. 26
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  28. 28
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  33. 33
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Gambler
    Kenny Rogers
    itunes
  35. 35
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  36. 36
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  37. 37
    Islands In the Stream
    Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton
    itunes
  38. 38
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  39. 39
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  40. 40
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall confirmed the group are going strong

Little Mix Reveal Band Would Split Instead Of Going Solo: “If One Of Us Left, That Would Be It!”

Little Mix

The Body Coach is married with two kids.

Who Is Joe Wicks? Everything We Know About ‘P.E With Joe’ Body Coach From His Instagram To His Wife

Features

Love Island's summer series is still going ahead

Love Island 2020 Coronavirus: Summer Series ‘Will Go Ahead’ Despite Pandemic

TV & Film

Taylor, Kim, Khloe, Kanye and Chloe

Taylor Swift Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Complete Timeline From VMAs To 'Leaked' Phone Call

News

'Tiger King' is on Netflix now.

What Is 'Tiger King' About? 5 Important Things You Need To Know Before Watching The New Netflix Hit

TV & Film