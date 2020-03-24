BTS's Korean Language Series Launches During Lockdown For Free!

You can now learn Korean online with BTS. Picture: Getty Images

You can soon learn Korean with BTS and we honestly can't think of a better skill to learn during social isolation.

BTS are going to help people around the world learn to speak Korean, and it's one of our favourite isolation boredom buster ideas we've come across so far, as well as giving us another excuse to watch everyone's fave K-Pop band for hours on end!

How to watch BTS's Korean web series?

Like most of the content that comes from the band, it will be posted on Weverse, a free app that brings together K-pop communities and lets fans stay up to date with everything V, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin get up to during their day to day, either individually or as a group.

You can download it from the app store and after signing up, you're good to go.

The boys even have a weekly web series called Run BTS which has been going since 2015- and the show is, unsurprisingly, in Korean, which is great inspo' for those learning as we'll actually be able to understand what they're chatting about!

Is the web series free?

Yes, the series is completely free- and for those who know, BTS have always loved putting out content to keep their fans happy to up to date, so this is just the latest idea from them and we're loving it.

How long is the web series?

The web series consists of 30 lessons, each around three minutes long.

The series has come from Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, who has aimed to make them as fun and educational as possible, using the boys as an international figure to rally fans.

Why are they making the web series?

The company responsible for the phenomenon that is BTS said the idea came about after the huge demand from fans to learn the language and have better access to the boys, their reality show and what they're singing about.

They said: "We are planning Korean language educational contents to improve our accessibility... we hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathise with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents."

After smashing it with Map Of The Soul: 7, reaching the number one album spot, the boys had released dates for their arena tour, due to hit the UK at the start of July- but after the Coronavirus hit, the ticket sale has been postponed until May.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

