Molly-Mae ‘Heartbroken’ As New Puppy Mr Chai Dies Just Days After Arriving

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's puppy has sadly died. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island Molly-Mae Hague’s new puppy Mr Chai, which was part of her birthday present from boyfriend Tommy Fury, has suddenly died.

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the tragic news her brand new Pomeranian puppy, Mr Chai, has died less than a week after they brought it home.

Molly-Mae was gifted the dog from Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury for her 21st birthday and told fans just a few days ago how excited she was to bring him home – they'd even set-up an Instagram page for the pup.

The Love Island 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

Sharing a heartbreaking statement on Instagram, Molly explained their adorable Pomeranian was “taken ill” before he tragically passed away.

Molly-Mae shared a heartbreaking statement to reveal her puppy has died. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She said: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this. Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe.”

Molly explained they’re hoping to find out what was wrong with their dog in the next few days.

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts. Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury started an Instagram account for their pup. Picture: Mr Chai Bear/Instagram

Acknowledging there are “greater issues” going on in the world at the moment, Molly said she and Tommy are trying to “process” the heartbreaking tragedy.

She continued: “In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far far greater issues that this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation.

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy.”

Molly’s beloved pup had only made its debut on her Instagram three days ago, with the blogger captioning a photo of her and her boyfriend with Mr Chai: “Family picnic.”

Mr Chai was part of Molly’s lavish birthday celebration gifts, with Tommy giving her a Louis Vuitton carry case to put their puppy in.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News