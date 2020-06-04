Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Reveal Puppy Chai's Cause Of Death In Emotional Video

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have addressed their dog's sudden death. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube / Mr Chai/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have spoken out about the shock death of their new puppy Chai, addressing the backlash over shipping him to the UK from Russia.

Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have addressed the sudden death of their brand new puppy, Chai, who they adopted just days before for Molly’s 21st birthday.

After sharing a statement on Wednesday morning about the Pomeranian’s death, the couple sat down for a YouTube video to reveal Chai’s autopsy results.

Molly said during the first two days of bringing him home, Chai was ‘like a normal puppy’ but then he became very unwell and lethargic.

So they took him to the vet and planned to leave him overnight. However, 30 minutes later the puppy tragically passed away.

Molly-Mae fought back tears in the video. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

As she fought back tears, Molly said: “The vet rang up and said Chai had a seizure and he died. Tommy literally threw up everywhere.

"I was like: 'It's a prank' as we get prank called all the time and she was like, 'No, your dog has died.’”

The 21-year-old added: "Chai's skull wasn't fully developed. Part of his brain was exposed. In a tiny dog, any knock probably wasn't very helpful.

“The main thing was Chai didn’t have a single white blood cell in his body… so if he’d caught anything he couldn’t fight off infection which all dogs should be able to do.”

Molly also claimed he was born with some organs enlarged.

After Molly revealed her beloved pup had died, she received a lot of backlash over claims Chai was shipped over from Russia and many trolls also accused the couple of being careless with him.

“We would never ever [take him out without injections]. He was four and a half months old, the breeder gave him injections before he was in our care. We were told it was fine to take him outside.”

Addressing the backlash over buying him from Russia, Molly said: “Whilst we completely understand everyone's opinions about being shipped over from Russia, what you need to understand is that is not what made him die. He was going to die regardless.”

Molly said they decided to share the candid video because they wanted to respond to people’s comments calling their dog “an Instagram accessory.”

She added: “People that are saying we bought him for Instagram likes, please stop saying that.

"Our lives are on social media, my full-time job is to show you guys what I'm doing. If I didn't have Instagram, he wouldn't be on Instagram.”

The Love Island star then said they wouldn’t import a dog from Russia if they had the chance again and would likely adopt from the UK.

