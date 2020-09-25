Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Leaves Cute Message On Her Instagram

25 September 2020, 13:47

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly been dating since earlier this year.
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly been dating since earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall posted a fire selfie recently and boyfriend Jordan Stephens left a cute message in the comments for everybody to see.

Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, is clearly smitten with the Little Mix singer.

The new couple have been keeping their romance low-key since they were first linked earlier this year, however, the Rizzle Kicks star has left a cute message on her most recent post for everybody to see.

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Jade and Jordan have been keeping their romance on the low.
Jade and Jordan have been keeping their romance on the low. Picture: instagram

Jade shared a selfie showing off her blonde bangs.

She captioned it: “My hair doesn’t look like this anymore so soak it up huns cos blonde Jade is no more.

Jordan then replied: “ALL JADES WIN.”

He’s right, to be fair. Is there any hair look she can’t pull off?!

Fans of the ‘Confetti’ singer are keen to know exactly what hairstyle she’s decided to go for, with one writing: “What colour are you serving then miss Thirlwall?”

Another added: “Personally, I think it would be very much iconic if you brought the silver back, just sayin’.”

Others joked they wouldn’t be able to sleep until she reveals what she’s had done.

“Show us now. I won’t sleep until you show me,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “OMG, are you a brunette now? I just need to know for my science project due for tomorrow.”

You guys are too much!

