Fans Were Displeased With Kendall Jenner's "Raw, Moving" Announcement

7 January 2019, 07:40 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 11:03

Kris Jenner teased a big announcement for her daughter, Kendall
Kris Jenner teased a big announcement for her daughter, Kendall. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner recently teased a big announcement with Proactiv, which was said to move her followers.

Kris Jenner recently posted a lengthy message to her 9.94 million followers on Twitter, urging them to check out Kendall as she "shares her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people".

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also said that her followers should be prepared to be moved by her sponsorship with Proactiv.

> Kendall Jenner Sasses The Kardashians After Being Left Out Of Their Christmas Card

Kendall Jenner later revealed that her big announcement was that she was going to be the face of Proactiv, an acne brand.

Unfortunately, Kendall's fans were disappointed with her "announcement", after all she did was share Proactiv's post with a heart emoji.

Kendall Jenner announced she was the face of Proactiv
Kendall Jenner announced she was the face of Proactiv. Picture: Getty

"this best not be the announcement", wrote one of her followers, while another said "Thats your huge secret? Having acne?"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Kendall is yet to respond to the criticism she has received.

Latest Kardashian News

Kanye West confirms he and Kim Kardashian expecting baby boy via surrogate

Kanye West Confirms He & Kim Kardashian Are Expecting Their Fourth Child
Scott Disick has been slammed for posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope

Scott Disick Slammed For Posting A ‘Racist’ Picture Of Daughter Penelope
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West expecting their fourth child

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Fourth Child: Everything From Surrogate To Baby Names
The Kardashian-West family is reportedly expanding.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child
Khloé Kardashian's snubbed by Tristan Thompson as she twerks on NYE

Khloé Kardashian's Ignored Whilst Twerking On Tristan Thompson & It's Awkward AF

More News

Sandra Oh and Lady Gaga have a funny exchange in Golden Globe opening speech

Sandra Oh Pokes Fun At Lady Gaga’s “100 People” Speech At The Golden Globes And It's Hilarious

Lady Gaga

Hailey Baldwin opened up about her insecurities.

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Feeling “Not Good Enough” In Emotional Instagram Post

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn kept their distance at the 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Kept Their Distance At The 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion

Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past

TV & Film

Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin after date night.

Justin Bieber Just Proved To Hailey Baldwin That He Is The Ultimate Romantic

Justin Bieber