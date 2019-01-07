Fans Were Displeased With Kendall Jenner's "Raw, Moving" Announcement

Kris Jenner teased a big announcement for her daughter, Kendall. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner recently teased a big announcement with Proactiv, which was said to move her followers.

Kris Jenner recently posted a lengthy message to her 9.94 million followers on Twitter, urging them to check out Kendall as she "shares her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people".

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also said that her followers should be prepared to be moved by her sponsorship with Proactiv.

> Kendall Jenner Sasses The Kardashians After Being Left Out Of Their Christmas Card

Kendall Jenner later revealed that her big announcement was that she was going to be the face of Proactiv, an acne brand.

Unfortunately, Kendall's fans were disappointed with her "announcement", after all she did was share Proactiv's post with a heart emoji.

Kendall Jenner announced she was the face of Proactiv. Picture: Getty

"this best not be the announcement", wrote one of her followers, while another said "Thats your huge secret? Having acne?"

sis ... don‘t tell me that THIS is the announcement your mom tagged with hashtag „bethechange“ and hashtag „shareyourstory“ and hashtag „changetheconversation“ ?? girl i- pic.twitter.com/JTslHNdZYk — Sabrina (@anxiousabrina) January 7, 2019

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Kendall is yet to respond to the criticism she has received.