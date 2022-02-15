Caroline Flack Tributes Pour In From Iain Stirling & More Celebs On Two Year Anniversary Of Her Death

15 February 2022, 16:26

Celebs and fans pay tribute to Caroline Flack on the anniversary of her death
Celebs and fans pay tribute to Caroline Flack on the anniversary of her death. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans and celebs have been paying tribute to the late Caroline Flack on the two-year anniversary of her passing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes to Caroline Flack have been pouring in as the world remembers the late star on the two-year anniversary of her death.

The former Love Island host sadly died at the age of 40 back in 2020 after taking her life.

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Two years on, celebs, friends and fans have been sharing emotional tributes as they honour their memories of the TV presenter.

Caroline’s good friend and former Xtra Factor co-host Olly Murs shared a heartfelt post honouring the late star.

Caroline Flack passed away two years ago at the age of 40
Caroline Flack passed away two years ago at the age of 40. Picture: Alamy

He shared a photo of him and Caroline cuddling, writing: “My favourite photo of us. The hug the smile the laughs I miss it all caz! 2 years ago we lost ya and it hurts everyday.”

Laura Whitmore shared a clip of her and Caroline cracking jokes on Love Island’s Aftersun show alongside a sweet message commemorating her friend.

She wrote: “This is how I like to think of Flack. Happy and not taking herself too seriously. We hung out a lot that year and I look back at it with such fun memories.

“This day is hard and a reminder that no one knows anyone else’s demons but today I like to think of all the good memories too. Cougar Mountain what a show that would have been.”

Laura’s husband and narrator of Love Island, Iain Stirling shared a behind-the-scenes snap of him and Caroline when they worked together for the ITV2 show.

“2 years ago today. Miss you Caz x,” wrote Iain.

Hundreds of messages have been shared online as fans remember Caroline, with people urging others to ‘be kind’ to one another.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123.

