31 January 2022, 17:18

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...
Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa... Picture: ITV
The 'Love Island' villa has been axed as ITV producers re-jig the format ahead of its 2022 series.

The iconic Love Island villa is no more!

According to reports, the Majorcan property we've all come to know and love has been axed amid a series of changes producers are putting into place for the eighth season of the dating show.

The infamous villa was first introduced during the third series back in 2017, solidifying the instantly recognisable aesthetic of the ITV mega-hit.

Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants

However, the five-year reign of the abode is now over – what do we know about the next villa?

The iconic Love Island villa is getting axed
The iconic Love Island villa is getting axed. Picture: ITV

An insider spoke to the tabloids, revealing that the dating show is switching up its setup.

Speaking on the location change, the source said: "Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.

"For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show," they revealed.

ITV is yet to announce where the new villa will be and how dramatic the alterations to the show's format will be – but audiences are eager to find out!

The 2022 season of 'Love Island' will see a series of alterations
The 2022 season of Love Island will see a series of alterations. Picture: ITV
ITV producers are yet to reveal whether the show will leave Majorca
ITV producers are yet to reveal whether the show will leave Majorca. Picture: ITV

Could this mark a new stylistic change for Love Island? Only time will tell...

The news of the shake-up swiftly follows applications for Love Island 2022 opening, which was announced earlier this month.

As the series takes steps towards better inclusivity, it was confirmed in the new year that they will also be accepting applications from non-binary contestants.

