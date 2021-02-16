When Is The Caroline Flack Documentary Coming Out?

16 February 2021, 16:42

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death is coming to Channel 4
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death is coming to Channel 4. Picture: Getty / Channel 4

A new documentary by Channel 4 about the life and death of Love Island host Caroline Flack is airing soon.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

One year on from Caroline Flack’s tragic death, a documentary is being released to give a closer insight into her pressured life in the spotlight.

Love Island host Caroline died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2020 and her family, including her twin sister and her mother, have spoken out in the new Channel 4 film.

Caroline Flack Remembered One Year On As Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Lead Tributes

Her close friends such as Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary also address the tragic loss of the beloved TV presenter.

Olly Murs appears in the Caroline Flack documentary for Channel 4
Olly Murs appears in the Caroline Flack documentary for Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

When is the Caroline Flack documentary coming out?

At the time of writing there isn’t a release date for Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, but the new trailer says it’s ‘coming soon’ to Channel 4.

When it airs it will also likely be added to All4 for those streaming it online.

Caroline Flack's mum speaks out in the documentary
Caroline Flack's mum speaks out in the documentary. Picture: Channel 4

The trailer for Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

In the emotional trailer for the Caroline Flack documentary it shows various clips of the TV star over her life, from growing up to hanging out with X Factor co-star and good friend Olly Murs.

There’s also a heartbreaking clip of Caroline breaking down in tears and saying: “The only person I ever hurt is myself.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death will look at the pressures the TV star faced
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death will look at the pressures the TV star faced. Picture: Channel 4

What is Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death documentary about?

The film’s commissioning editor Lee McMurray announced the documentary last year, saying: “‘After working closely with Caroline throughout 2019, we agreed to make a film with her that would tell her story and reveal what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny.

“Sadly, that film will never be made. We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

The documentary focuses on the battles Caroline faced of living her life under constant scrutiny.

The trailer’s narrator describes it as: “Her story, told by those who knew her best.”

