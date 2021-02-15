Caroline Flack Remembered One Year On As Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Lead Tributes

Caroline Flack is being remembered one year on from her tragic death. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Caroline Flack’s celebrity friends including Iain Stirling are remembering the former Love Island host one year on from her death.

Caroline Flack is being remembered by her friends and ex-boyfriend Lewis Burton on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Love Island star died by suicide on 15 February in 2020 at just 40 years old.

Dr Alex Made Ambassador For Mental Health By Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Her close friends and celebrity colleagues have been taking to social media to remember the late TV presenter.

Rita Ora paid tribute to Caroline Flack a year after her death. Picture: Rita Ora/Instagram

Lewis Burton paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Lewis Burton/Instagram

Iain Stirling, narrator of Love Island and long-term friend of Caroline, posted a picture of them together, writing on Instagram: “To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate.”

The voiceover’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore, who took over presenting Love Island when Caroline stepped down, also shared a tribute.

As well as the quote: “You’ve got to laugh a little, cry a little, until the clouds roll by a little,” Laura posted a sweet selfie of them posing at a music festival, with a red heart emoji in the caption.

Caroline’s ex-boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a picture of them together, with the words: “I will never forget you.”

Reality star Andrew Brady, who was engaged to Caroline in 2018, penned a heartfelt letter to honour the occasion, calling her “one in a billion who I will continue to love and miss until my last day on this waking planet we live on.”

Pop star Rita Ora shared a black and white picture of herself and Caroline to Instagram Stories, writing: “Angel among us.”

TV presenter Laura Jackson also shared a snap of herself and Caroline at a gig, praising her friend’s kind heart.

“Thinking of you today, Carrie,” she wrote. “You were amazingly infectious. You had this unbelievable powerful pull - the kind of pull that’s so hard to explain.

“You commanded every room you walked in - even though you had the smallest feet known to man. You were the most fun; wild, ridiculous, brilliant, unbelievable fun.”

She went on to thank Caroline "for all the good times" and said she "loved her dearly."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital