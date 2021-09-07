Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

7 September 2021, 17:01

Has Cardi B named her new baby with Offset?
Has Cardi B named her new baby with Offset? Picture: Cardi B/Instagram
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second baby together on September 4th, but have they given their new tot a name yet?

Cardi B recently gave birth to her second child with husband Offset and announced the incredible news just days later!

The rapping duo are yet to reveal whether Kulture has a new younger sister or brother as fans are excited to find out the name of the new arrival!

Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, are remaining tight-lipped on the name matter for the time being...

Have they settled on a name yet? Here's everything we know thus far.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby after announcing in June
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby after announcing in June. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

The 'Rumors' rapper hasn’t yet shared the name of her second-born with Migos artist, Offset.

The new mum-of-two is known professionally as Cardi B but her full name is, in fact, Belcalis Marlenis Almánza – it's not yet known if she took her husband's last name.

Offset's real moniker is Kiari Kendrell Cephus; when the famous husband and wife named their firstborn, they used his last and first name.

Their daughter's full name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, we can only assume they will follow this trend with the newest addition to the family.

Cardi announced the arrival of her little one just two days after giving birth, fans are eagerly awaiting the name reveal but they still may have some time to wait!

Cardi B announced the birth of her second baby on Instagram
Cardi B announced the birth of her second baby on Instagram. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi revealed her baby bump and let the world know that he was expecting again at the BET Awards in June when she took to stage with Migos.

The musician announced her birth on Monday, with a snap of her with her baby and husband in hospital. She simply captioned the adorable photo with: "9/4/2".

