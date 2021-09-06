Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child With Offset

Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Cardi B took to social media to announce that she has become a mum-of-two after the arrival of her second baby@

Cardi B has welcomed her second baby with her husband Offset!

The star took to Instagram on Monday the 6th of September to announced the arrival of her bundle of joy.

She broke the news online by posting an adorable snap with her new arrival!

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed another baby. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share her incredible news, she posted a photo with Offset and their new arrival whilst still in hospital.

Cardi revealed that she gave birth on September 4th, writing in the caption: "9/4/21".

The comments soon flooded in with well wishes from fans and celebrities alike, welcoming the new tot!

Cardi B posted a picture with her new arrival. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in June. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

The new mum-of-two first announced her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards back in June, revealing her baby bump on stage during a live performance.

The talented pair welcomed their first child in July of 2018; Offset and Cardi have not yet revealed the name of Kulture's new sibling!

