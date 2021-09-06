Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child With Offset

6 September 2021, 18:17 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 18:21

Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child
Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cardi B took to social media to announce that she has become a mum-of-two after the arrival of her second baby@

Cardi B has welcomed her second baby with her husband Offset!

The star took to Instagram on Monday the 6th of September to announced the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Kulture's Instagram Account As Cardi B Creates Daughter Social Media Page

She broke the news online by posting an adorable snap with her new arrival!

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed another baby
Cardi B and Offset have welcomed another baby. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share her incredible news, she posted a photo with Offset and their new arrival whilst still in hospital.

Cardi revealed that she gave birth on September 4th, writing in the caption: "9/4/21".

The comments soon flooded in with well wishes from fans and celebrities alike, welcoming the new tot!

Cardi B posted a picture with her new arrival
Cardi B posted a picture with her new arrival. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram
Cardi B announced her pregnancy in June
Cardi B announced her pregnancy in June. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

The new mum-of-two first announced her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards back in June, revealing her baby bump on stage during a live performance.

The talented pair welcomed their first child in July of 2018; Offset and Cardi have not yet revealed the name of Kulture's new sibling!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Is Louis Tomlinson's New Album Called 'Faith In The Future'? What We Know About LT2 So Far

Girls Aloud's Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have paid tribute to Sarah Harding

Cheryl And Kimberley Walsh Join Girls Aloud Co-Stars In Paying Tribute To Sarah Harding

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Love On Tour setlist

Your Guide To Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Set List

Harry Styles treated fans on tour to the unreleased 'Golden' lyrics

We Need A Moment To Process Harry Styles’ Unreleased ‘Golden’ Lyrics

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/

Who Is Performing The MTV VMAs 2021? From Lil Nas X to Doja Cat

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him