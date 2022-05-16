Britney Spears Announces She Lost Her Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

16 May 2022, 11:29

Britney Spears announced she and Sam Asghari lost their 'miracle baby' during early pregnancy
Britney Spears announced she and Sam Asghari lost their 'miracle baby' during early pregnancy. Picture: Getty/@britneyspears/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears has revealed she lost her ‘miracle baby’ during the early stages of her pregnancy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have shared the heartbreaking news that they lost their baby after the pop superstar suffered a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, announcing she lost her ‘miracle baby’ during the early stages of her pregnancy.

Britney Spears Hints At Tell-All Interview With Oprah

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Britney wrote.

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” she continued, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Britney Spears announced that she lost her 'miracle baby' early on in her pregnancy
Britney Spears announced that she lost her 'miracle baby' early on in her pregnancy. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney went on to say that she and her boyfriend still have hopes to conceive in the future, adding: “Our love for each other is our strength.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.

“We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September last year
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September last year. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram
Britney Spears devastatingly announced she suffered a miscarriage
Britney Spears devastatingly announced she suffered a miscarriage. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam, who Britney got engaged to in September last year following five years of dating, commented on the post, “We will have a miracle soon,” alongside a heart emoji.

Britney first announced she was pregnant last month after being freed from her 14-year long conservatorship set up by her father, which affected not only her finances, but her choice to get married and have another child.

The pop sensation already shares two kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline; Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

