Britney Spears Hints At Tell-All Interview With Oprah

17 November 2021, 17:28

Is Oprah interviewing Britney?
Is Oprah interviewing Britney? Picture: Getty/Britney Spears/Instagram
Could Britney Spears be the next big star to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey?

On Friday, it was revealed that Britney Spears' conservatorship had finally been legally terminated after over 13 years under the strict arrangement.

The hitmaker has seemed on cloud nine ever since the news broke, taking to social media to thank fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney Spears’ Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Photo

Now, the 39-year-old star has hinted on Twitter that she may be sitting down with none other than Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview on her conservatorship battle.

Britney tweeted out a video on Wednesday, captioning the clip: "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!!"

It seems like the songstress is keen to finally tell her side of the story and set the record straight, she even tagged the infamous interviewer, but Oprah is yet to comment on the claims.

In the video, the mum-of-two spoke to the camera and addressed her recently resolved legal battle.

She said: "I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in."

Spears spoke about being 'thankful' for 'the little things' she can do again now that the conservatorship has been lifted, she can now handle her own finances and drive again.

Britney Spears thanks fans for support throughout her conservatorship battle
Britney Spears thanks fans for support throughout her conservatorship battle. Picture: Getty

The 'Toxic' singer took a moment to talk about her intentions to be a voice for others who have gone through similar struggles.

"I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses."

"I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," Britney said, "hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

Maybe an Oprah interview will be on the cards soon!

Spears could join the likes of Meghan Markle and Adele who have sat down with the iconic television presenter.

