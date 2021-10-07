Britney Spears’ Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Photo

Britney Spears' kids are all grown up. Picture: Getty / Britney Spears/Instagram

By Capital FM

Britney Spears’ sons with Kevin Federline are all grown up – and incredibly talented on piano – in a rare upload on social media.

Britney Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, look far from their childhood photos at Disneyland in a new picture family friend Eddie Morales shared on social media with his 19k followers.

Eddie posed between the boys, who are Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline’s only children, and the youngsters look so grown up already.

Britney Spears ‘On Cloud 9’ As Dad Is Suspended As Conservator

Sean and Jayden had big smiles for the picture, days after the news was confirmed their mum Britney is no longer at the receiving end of her dad Jamie Spears’ decisions in her strict conservatorship.

Eddie Morales posed with 'nephews' Sean and Jayden. Picture: Eddie Morales/Instagram

Eddie also posted a clip of Sean playing piano, and it’s clear he’s inherited his mum’s musical talents.

Referring to the brothers as his ‘family’, Eddie wrote: “During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you [sic].

“Bro @federline4real @mike2big @dayneryan - YALL ALREADY KNOW till the wheels fall off my brothers we gonna be here before & AFTER ….. waiting for u my G @tokebabe , @kingdamon_18 i need you to 2 train my ‘nephew’……asap!

"NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN ! @bkbmg i got the kangol in safe keepin #mkwforever #bkbmg #kingscountynyc we rep till the wheels fall off & our light dims.”

Britney Spears' sons with Kevin Federline are so tall at 15 and 16. Picture: Eddie Morales/Instagram

In the other photos Eddie can be seen hanging out with Kevin and other friends.

Britney occasionally mentions her sons on social media, but said they’re very private so doesn’t share too much about them.

In September she celebrated their birthdays, reflecting on how much they’ve grown.

She wrote: "It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for two years. Picture: Getty

"My babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!

"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!

"And if they're reading this…which I'm pretty sure they're not…I love you two little devils so much."

Britney’s father finally stepped down from her conservatorship this month after 13 years in control of her finances and personal life.

In November, fans are hoping the conservatorship will finally come to an end at the next hearing.

