Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Admits Wearing The Corset On-Set Made Her Sick

10 March 2022, 17:26

Simone Ashley from Bridgerton season 2 opened up about her struggles wearing the corset
Simone Ashley from Bridgerton season 2 opened up about her struggles wearing the corset. Picture: Netflix/Alamy
Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley opened up about the struggles of adjusting to the wardrobe of Kate Sharma for her role in season 2 of the Netflix show.

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is set to star as Kate Sharma in season two of the hit drama series on Netflix and has opened up about adjusting to her new role in a new interview.

Speaking with Glamour, the actress gushed about the filming process, explaining how she adored their filming location of Bath, but admitted that just like with any role, there were new things she had to pick up along the way.

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Amongst the new environment and skills she was learning for her role in the period drama series, Simone admitted a painful part of portraying her character came with the costume design - more specifically the corsets worn.

Explaining how a wardrobe crew had to help her get dressed on set ‘because when you’re in a corset, you can’t put your shoes on’, she revealed this was only the beginning of difficulties that came with the corset.

Simone Ashley opened up about how the corsets on set of Bridgerton made her sick
Simone Ashley opened up about how the corsets on set of Bridgerton made her sick. Picture: Netflix

Simone continued: “On my first day, I was like, ‘OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised.’”

However, the 26-year-old star realised eating before putting the corset on wasn’t the best of ideas after admitting she then was sick.

“So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick,” Simone added, “basically because I was wearing the corset.

“I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!” 

Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma; Anthony Bridgerton's love interest in season 2
Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma; Anthony Bridgerton's love interest in season 2. Picture: Netflix
Simone Ashley opened up about her struggles with the corset in Bridgerton
Simone Ashley opened up about her struggles with the corset in Bridgerton. Picture: Alamy

The second series of the show centres around Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story - where Simone will play his love interest, Kate Sharma.

Season one of the series became a record-breaking hit with fans thanks to the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, as played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, respectively.

However, fans are already super excited to delve into the second season focusing on the unfolding of Anthony and Kate’s love story.

Season two of Bridgerton is set to drop on March 25.

