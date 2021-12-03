Billie Eilish Ditches The Blonde & Debuts A Daring New Do

3 December 2021, 11:59

Billie Eilish has ditched the blonde hair
Billie Eilish has ditched the blonde hair. Picture: Getty / Billie Eilish/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish revealed a new look on Instagram after calling time on her days as a blonde!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish is no stranger to switching up her look, and she's debuted yet another stunning transformation!

The 19-year-old star took to Instagram to show off a return to her roots as she changes up her hair colour once more.

Billie Eilish Lost 100k Followers After Debuting New Style

Earlier this year she got the internet whirring after donning a platinum blonde do, ditching her instantly recognisable black tresses and neon green roots.

The 'Happier Than Ever' songstress is seeing out the end of the year with brunette tresses – take a look!

Billie Eilish has switched up her look again
Billie Eilish has switched up her look again. Picture: Getty

The formerly icy-haired star has returned to her chocolate locks, revealing the change to her 96.8 million followers on the 'Gram.

She posed in a selfie showing off the dark brown chop with blunt bangs, she captioned the snap with one simple question: "Miss me?"

Fans instantly took to the comments to share their excitement over the change, with one writing: "Omggggg you’re so fineeeee."

Billie Eilish debuted a new hairdo on Instagram
Billie Eilish debuted a new hairdo on Instagram. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish teased the style switch-up on her stories
Billie Eilish teased the style switch-up on her stories. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie even had some very familiar faces complimenting the style switch-up in the comment section!

Olivia Rodrigo commented "omg" under the star's photo, and none other than Anne Marie wrote "yesssssssssssss" – talk about friends in high places!

The 'NDA' songwriter teased the switch-up on her story, posting a close-up of the new look and captioning it: "Guess what?"

Billie Eilish has always experimented with her hair colour
Billie Eilish has always experimented with her hair colour. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Within 10 hours of posting the reveal, the post racked up over a whopping 9 million likes... it's safe to say everyone's a fan of the dark hair!

She dyed her hair blonde in March, losing the iconic green that had become synonymous with the star – she'd worn the style since July 2019.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have a string of exciting solo projects lined up for 2021.

Little Mix Solo Projects: Everything Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards Have Lined Up In 2021
Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Fans are comparing Little Mix and One Direction's split

Little Mix’s Break Is Bringing Back The Pain Of 1D's Hiatus

Little Mix postpone Confetti tour to 2022 with new dates

Little Mix Tour 2022: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information Amid Hiatus Announcement
Inside the new Little Mix lyrics...

Inside Little Mix's 'Between Us' Lyrics: The Ultimate Friendship Anthem

Why Little Mix have decided to go on a break

Why Little Mix Are Going On A Break

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her