Billie Eilish Ditches The Blonde & Debuts A Daring New Do

Billie Eilish has ditched the blonde hair. Picture: Getty / Billie Eilish/Instagram

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish revealed a new look on Instagram after calling time on her days as a blonde!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish is no stranger to switching up her look, and she's debuted yet another stunning transformation!

The 19-year-old star took to Instagram to show off a return to her roots as she changes up her hair colour once more.

Billie Eilish Lost 100k Followers After Debuting New Style

Earlier this year she got the internet whirring after donning a platinum blonde do, ditching her instantly recognisable black tresses and neon green roots.

The 'Happier Than Ever' songstress is seeing out the end of the year with brunette tresses – take a look!

Billie Eilish has switched up her look again. Picture: Getty

The formerly icy-haired star has returned to her chocolate locks, revealing the change to her 96.8 million followers on the 'Gram.

She posed in a selfie showing off the dark brown chop with blunt bangs, she captioned the snap with one simple question: "Miss me?"

Fans instantly took to the comments to share their excitement over the change, with one writing: "Omggggg you’re so fineeeee."

Billie Eilish debuted a new hairdo on Instagram. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish teased the style switch-up on her stories. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie even had some very familiar faces complimenting the style switch-up in the comment section!

Olivia Rodrigo commented "omg" under the star's photo, and none other than Anne Marie wrote "yesssssssssssss" – talk about friends in high places!

The 'NDA' songwriter teased the switch-up on her story, posting a close-up of the new look and captioning it: "Guess what?"

Billie Eilish has always experimented with her hair colour. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Within 10 hours of posting the reveal, the post racked up over a whopping 9 million likes... it's safe to say everyone's a fan of the dark hair!

She dyed her hair blonde in March, losing the iconic green that had become synonymous with the star – she'd worn the style since July 2019.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital