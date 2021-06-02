Billie Eilish’s Hair Evolution In Pictures

Billie Eilish has dyed her hair many colours over the years. Picture: Getty/@billieeilish/Instagram

If anyone can rock blonde, green, black and silver hair, it’s Billie Eilish!

Billie Eilish has always been a trendsetter especially when it comes to her hair!

The ‘bad guy’ songstress is known for bringing an alternative vibe to the music scene and her hair colours have always been a big tie-in with her different eras of music.

If we’re being real, it’s one of the things we love the most about her!

So, let’s take a look through all of Billie’s hair colour looks as she recently wow’ed fans with her bleach blonde hair…

Billie Eilish blonde hair

Billie Eilish dyed her hair bleach blonde in 2021. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

The ‘No Time To Die’ singer broke the internet when she decided to become our new fave blonde pop star earlier this year.

She even revealed the inspiration behind dying her hair blonde was thanks to a fan - see, Billie is always watching!

Billie Eilish slime green hair

Billie Eilish is known for her green and black ombre hair. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

One of Billie’s most iconic hair colours to date was her black hair with a slime green ombre, which she sported from 2019 until earlier this year.

The slime green was beautifully coordinated with all of her outfits and nails, becoming one of her most iconic hair choices so far.

Billie Eilish grey/silver hair

Fans loved Billie Eilish's silver hair era. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

OG Billie fans will remember her grey/silver hair which she had when she was around 16 years old!

That’s also when she hit success with her first song ‘Ocean Eyes’ and was very much an icon in the making.

Billie Eilish blue and lavender hair

Billie Eilish briefly dyed her hair blue. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

In 2018, she experimented with blue and lavender hair just months apart and at this point, we’re wondering, are there any colours that don’t suit her?!

Billie Eilish natural hair

Billie Eilish's natural hair is blonde/light brown. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie has dyed her hair a number of different colours over the years, but her natural hair colour is blonde/brown, which she can be seen embracing in a number of super young snaps of the star.

