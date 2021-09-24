Billie Eilish Lost 100k Followers After Debuting New Style

Why did Billie Eilish lose 100k followers? Picture: Getty/Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish gets candid about how people reacted to her new look on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has gone through a style metamorphosis in the past year, switching up her look as her new era and second studio album capture the industry's attention!

However, not everyone has been supportive of the star's experimentation, in a recent interview, Billie reveals how the internet reacted to one of her recent posts.

Here's what the 19-year-old pop powerhouse had to say on the matter...

Billie Eilish talks about the reaction online. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

It's been a big year for the 'Lost Cause' songstress!

She followed up her critically acclaimed debut album with her sophomore record, 'Happier Than Ever', and with it she saw in a new era.

Billie has been sporting a shaggy bleached blonde do since March and became comfortable wearing more form-fitting clothing since she graced the cover of Vogue two months later.

However, the seven-time Grammy Award winner has now spilt the tea on the drastic change to her follower count after she posted a more revealing photograph to her Instagram!

In July, Eilish posted a snap to the grid of her sporting a corset that showed off her figure.

The young star told Elle USA that some of her stans weren't happy to see the style change, she said: "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs.

"People are scared of big boobs."

Billie Eilish has had a style change this year. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie candidly continued: "People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing."

"I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me'. I’ve had different coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing."

Regardless of the reaction, we're glad that Billie continues to experiment with her look as she sees fit!

