Billie Eilish Lost 100k Followers After Debuting New Style

24 September 2021, 14:47

Why did Billie Eilish lose 100k followers?
Why did Billie Eilish lose 100k followers? Picture: Getty/Billie Eilish/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish gets candid about how people reacted to her new look on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has gone through a style metamorphosis in the past year, switching up her look as her new era and second studio album capture the industry's attention!

Billie Eilish Opens Up To Stormzy About Social Media Struggle

However, not everyone has been supportive of the star's experimentation, in a recent interview, Billie reveals how the internet reacted to one of her recent posts.

Here's what the 19-year-old pop powerhouse had to say on the matter...

Billie Eilish talks about the reaction online
Billie Eilish talks about the reaction online. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

It's been a big year for the 'Lost Cause' songstress!

She followed up her critically acclaimed debut album with her sophomore record, 'Happier Than Ever', and with it she saw in a new era.

Billie has been sporting a shaggy bleached blonde do since March and became comfortable wearing more form-fitting clothing since she graced the cover of Vogue two months later.

However, the seven-time Grammy Award winner has now spilt the tea on the drastic change to her follower count after she posted a more revealing photograph to her Instagram!

In July, Eilish posted a snap to the grid of her sporting a corset that showed off her figure.

The young star told Elle USA that some of her stans weren't happy to see the style change, she said: "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs.

"People are scared of big boobs."

Billie Eilish has had a style change this year
Billie Eilish has had a style change this year. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie candidly continued: "People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing."

"I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me'. I’ve had different coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing."

Regardless of the reaction, we're glad that Billie continues to experiment with her look as she sees fit!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Cheryl has pulled out of Birmingham Pride

Cheryl Pulls Out Of Gig As She Grieves Bandmate Sarah Harding

One Direction's drummer said he'd love to work with Louis Tomlinson

One Direction’s Former Drummer Wants To Collaborate With Louis Tomlinson

Tom Felton is recovering after suffering from a 'medical incident' during a golf game

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Rushed To Hospital After 'Collapsing' During Celebrity Golf Match
Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's next venture

All The Details On Ariana Grande's Makeup Line R.E.M. Beauty

Inside the lyrics to Coldplay and BTS' collaboration 'My Universe'

Coldplay And BTS Open Up About Love In ‘My Universe’ Song Lyrics

How Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her successful businesses and music careeer

Rihanna’s Net Worth: Inside The Savage X Fenty Owner's Fortune

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him