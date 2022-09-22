How Behati Prinsloo Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations After Sumner Stroh Messages Emerged

Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' following the Adam Levine affair allegations. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram/Getty

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, has been accused of having a year-long affair with model Sumner Stroh.

Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo has been at the centre of headlines this week after her husband and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was accused of having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Sumner, 23, accused Adam, 43, of being in a relationship with her for a year and even claimed the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ singer asked to name his third baby after her.

Adam has since denied the cheating allegations, but admitted he ‘crossed the line’ and ‘in certain instances it became inappropriate’ in a statement he posted to his Instagram Stories.

He insisted that all he cared about was his pregnant wife Behati, 34, and their two children - but the mum-of-two is said to be understandably ‘shocked’.

Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' about the Adam Levine cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

Behati Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model. Picture: Alamy

Sumner Stroh accused Adam Levine of having a year-long affair with her. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

A source told E! Online: “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair.

“They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The insider went on to add that although there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour," the singer maintains "it was nothing physical."

They continued: “He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realise that he has a lot to work on."

Adam Levine is said to be 'disappointed in himself' following the affair allegations. Picture: Alamy

Adam Levine denied cheating on Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have two kids together and one on the way. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, another inside told People: “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

The source also went on to say that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family” and that “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.”

Behati is yet to publicly address the cheating allegations.

