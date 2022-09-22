How Behati Prinsloo Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations After Sumner Stroh Messages Emerged

22 September 2022, 10:16

Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' following the Adam Levine affair allegations
Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' following the Adam Levine affair allegations. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, has been accused of having a year-long affair with model Sumner Stroh.

Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo has been at the centre of headlines this week after her husband and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was accused of having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Sumner, 23, accused Adam, 43, of being in a relationship with her for a year and even claimed the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ singer asked to name his third baby after her.

Adam Levine Accused By More Women Of Sending Flirty Messages

Who Is Sumner Stroh? 5 Facts About The Model Who Claimed To Have Affair With Adam Levine

Adam has since denied the cheating allegations, but admitted he ‘crossed the line’ and ‘in certain instances it became inappropriate’ in a statement he posted to his Instagram Stories.

He insisted that all he cared about was his pregnant wife Behati, 34, and their two children - but the mum-of-two is said to be understandably ‘shocked’.

Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' about the Adam Levine cheating allegations
Behati Prinsloo is said to be 'shocked' about the Adam Levine cheating allegations. Picture: Getty
Behati Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model
Behati Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model. Picture: Alamy
Sumner Stroh accused Adam Levine of having a year-long affair with her
Sumner Stroh accused Adam Levine of having a year-long affair with her. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

A source told E! Online: “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair.

“They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The insider went on to add that although there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour," the singer maintains "it was nothing physical."

They continued: “He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realise that he has a lot to work on."

Adam Levine is said to be 'disappointed in himself' following the affair allegations
Adam Levine is said to be 'disappointed in himself' following the affair allegations. Picture: Alamy
Adam Levine denied cheating on Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine denied cheating on Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have two kids together and one on the way
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have two kids together and one on the way. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, another inside told People: “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

The source also went on to say that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family” and that “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.”

Behati is yet to publicly address the cheating allegations.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed has weighed in on those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

Win The New iPhone 14 This Winning Weekend

Radio

Meet the queens set to take Drag Race season 4 by storm

Meet The Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Hocus Pocus 2 is dropping in September and here's how to watch it

Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date & How To Watch Disney Sequel In The UK

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star