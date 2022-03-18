Exclusive

WATCH: Aitch Gets Real About Amelia Dimoldenberg Relationship In ‘Inventing Aitchelia’

By Capital FM

Aitch has joined Capital’s Roman Kemp for ‘Inventing Aitchelia’ to uncover his romantic history with his girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg have become the most talked-about couple after confirming their romance with multiple loved-up pictures and videos together.

The ‘Baby’ singer joined Capital Breakfast earlier this week to address his relationship with the comedian - and he’s also taken part in Capital’s very own Inventing Aitchelia segment with Roman Kemp.

Following the storyline of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Roman gets to the nitty-gritty of Aitch and Amelia’s relationship, which some fans have been speculating isn’t real.

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Aitch joins Roman Kempt for Inventing Aitchelia. Picture: Capital

Aitch dishes on relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg in Inventing Aitchelia. Picture: Capital

Taking a very detailed trip down memory lane, Aitch and Roman chat through the history of their friendship-turned-romance including a series of old tweets and interviews as well as the rapper’s very own Chicken Shop date with Amelia.

Aitch even told Roman that he won over Amelia with a bouquet of chicken nuggets and a healthy side of ketchup - how romantic!

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg recently confirmed their relationship. Picture: @aitch/Instagram

This comes just days after Aitch and Amelia went Instagram official with some super adorable snaps together.

Amelia even appeared at the end of the rapper’s ‘Baby’ music video - just adding to fans’ obsession with the pair.

It’s fair to say everyone is shipping them!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital