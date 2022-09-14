After Ever Happy Fan Reactions Are Taking Over The Internet

14 September 2022, 16:30

Fans have been enjoying their first trip to see After Ever Happy
Picture: Voltage Pictures
After Ever Happy fans have been raving about the fourth film after it dropped in the US and a string of European countries.

The wait for After Ever Happy is almost over for UK fans as the release date has finally been confirmed as September 23!

Meanwhile, in weeks leading up to the movie’s UK release, fans from all over the world have been treated to the latest instalment of the Afterverse, including US and European fans, who have been sharing their love for the film on social media.

Every Song From The 'After Ever Happy' Soundtrack

What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

The reactions are everything, and we couldn’t help but have a glimpse of the spoilers here and there.

If you’re just as curious about After 4, keep scrolling, but be warned - there are spoilers ahead!

Fans have been sharing their reactions to After Ever Happy
Picture: Voltage Pictures
After Ever Happy will drop in the UK on September 23
Picture: Voltage Pictures

After that shock ending in After We Fell that saw Christian Vance revealed as Hardin Scott's real father, fans were all anticipating how the Hessa story would unfold.

However, it’s clear to see that Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s portrayal of Hardin Scott and Josephine Langford’s portrayal of Tessa Young were as jaw-dropping as in previous movies, as fans admitted they had their eyes glued to the film at all costs.

One fan described their acting as ‘immaculate’, adding that Hardin did a great job of being ‘vulnerable and angry’ in his role.

Another couldn’t contain her excitement for how ‘emotional’ the film made her as she typed out in all-caps just how much it made an impact on her.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprised his role as Hardin Scott in After Ever Happy
Picture: Voltage Pictures

The fan wrote: “I JUST WATCHED AFTER EVER HAPPY AND IM CRYING IVE NEVER FELT SO EMOTIONAL WATCHING A FILM ! REALLY IS THE BEST OUT OF THE FRANCHISE AS A BOOK LOVER THIS WAS THE MOST SPECIFIC ADAPTATION! i can’t wait to watch it again in HD !!”

A third went. onto describe Hero and Josephine's acting as 'phenomenal' whilst gushing about the flick.

"I watched it yesterday, I loved it!! Beautifuly done!! Jo & Hero did a phenomenal job!!" another fan chimed in.

We can't wait to watch After Ever Happy ourselves!

