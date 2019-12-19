From Harry Styles & Ariana Grande, To Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes: Here's The Most Iconic Glow Ups Of The Decade

They're all grown up. . Picture: PA

2010 saw a lot of stars begin their careers and as we step into 2020, we take a look back at the biggest glow ups this decade has seen!

As we approach 2020, we take a trip down memory lane to see how stars such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift have glowed up in the past ten years.

Since a lot of these artists are in their mid-20s, they were mere teenagers in 2010 and just starting to embark on their huge careers.

Let's take a look at what they were up to at the start of the decade and how much they've achieved since then...

Ariana Grande

It goes without saying that Ari has absolutely slayed this decade, starting off 2010 as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious.

She released her debut album, 'Yours Truly', in 2013 and managed to be named the most-streamed female artist of the decade by 2019, despite only dropping her first record three years into the decade - yasss queen!

ariana gave the other girls a three year head start into the decade

but still ended up the most streamed female artist of the decade with a decade defining song and album pic.twitter.com/pyqFEr0k6j — sadbh (@sadbhtoside) December 4, 2019

Ariana Grande at the start of the decade. Picture: Twitter

Ariana Grande at the end of the decade. Picture: Twitter

Justin Bieber

The Biebs started this decade off as a 15-year-old who had just been discovered by Scooter Braun on YouTube, and now he's a married man and sold over 150million records worldwide!

In 2010, he had dropped hits such as 'One Time,' 'One Less Lonely Girl' and 'Favorite Girl' and gave us all the feels with his signature Bieber flick.

Since then, he has had countless hits and become one of the biggest heartthrobs of the decade and we cannot get over his amazing glow-up!

@justinbieber at the start of the decade vs. @justinbieber at the end of tbe decade https://t.co/5WebIFIKW8 pic.twitter.com/T9yvox3Kep — yahaira r (@rishmawy16) December 14, 2019

Taylor Swift

Swifties will remember the 2010 Taylor as the country singer we all loved as she had just dropped her third album 'Speak Now'.

She was named 'Woman of the Year' by Billboard - now is there any other way for her to finish off the decade than for them to name her 'Woman of the Decade' by Billboard? We think not!

She's absolutely smashed it in the past ten years, giving her one of the best glow-ups we've seen!

Taylor’s first time Taylor Swift

Being named Woman of the

Woman of the Year Decade

(2011) (2019) pic.twitter.com/F8pJM8zDn6 — Cecilia 🎄✨ (@Ceci20GS) December 11, 2019

Taylor Swift is the only artist this decade to appear in the Top 10 of Billboard Year-End female artists every year since 2010.



Ladies and gays, will you please stand for our Woman of the Decade. #HappyBirthdayTaylor pic.twitter.com/FHCkrWmJna — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) December 13, 2019

Jonas Brothers

The JoBros were absolutely popping in 2010, celebrating the peak of their career at that point whilst on their 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' tour.

Performing their hits such as 'Burnin' Up' and 'Lovebug', they went on to take a hiatus in 2011 to focus on their solo careers.

In March this year, they made their comeback with 'Sucker' and embarked on their 'Happiness Begins' tour.

Rounding off the decade all loved-up with their wives (yes, we're heartbroken too), even the name 'Jonas' still puts us in our Camp Rock feels.

Jonas Brothers at the start of the decade. Picture: PA

Jonas Brothers at the end of the decade. Picture: PA

Selena Gomez

As most of you will remember, Selena started the decade as Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverley Place.

In 2010, the former Disney actress starred in a band, Selena Gomez and the Scene, before debuting her first solo album 'Stars Dance' in 2013.

Now, set to release her third studio album, 'Rare' in 2020, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer has had a huge glow-up!

The 26-year-old went through one of the most public break-ups this decade has seen in the pop world, as she started dating Justin Bieber in 2010.

Through a turbulent on again/off again romance, they finally called it quits in 2018, before he married Hailey Baldwin the same year, and Selena has become the strong, independent woman we all love!

selena gomez selena gomez

start of the decade end of the decade pic.twitter.com/adqtMyc71M — gui 132 ‎⧗ ϟ (@fuckingdanvers) December 1, 2019

selena gomez selena gomez

start of the decade end of the decade pic.twitter.com/nIxSid8cAB — Selena Gomez Charts (@ChartsSG) December 2, 2019

Harry Styles

Harry came into 2010 as a solo contestant on the X Factor, going on to form One Direction and come third in the ITV singing competition.

After becoming the biggest boyband of the decade, they all went on a hiatus in 2016 and focused on their solo careers.

Skip forward to 2020, and the high-top wearing, floppy hair having Harry has become a blur to many.

His second debut album, 'Fine Line', is in the running to be the No.1 Christmas album, with three enormously successful tracks already released, and he's sold out a world tour he'll be embarking on early in the next year!

One thing remains the same- Haz is one of the biggest heart throbs since Leonardo DiCaprio, and we can't see this going anywhere in the next decade!

Harry Styles at the start of the decade with his One Direction bandmates. Picture: PA

Harry Styles at the end of the decade at Capital's JBB. Picture: PA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Before they became our couple goals, the two stars were rocking completely different lives ten years ago.

Shawn began posting singing videos on YouTube in 2012 (14-years-old at the time), before going viral on Vine years later.

Camila took on the US X Factor the same year, aged 15, and was formed into girlband Fifth Harmony.

Fast forward to 2020, their solo careers are popping and they are completely loved up - we are so here for it!

start of the decade vs end of the decade pic.twitter.com/y7vuWHoIEi — lully. (@artsromance) December 2, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News