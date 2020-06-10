7 Tweets From Gen Z'ers That Perfectly That Sum Up The Mood Of The World Right Now

2020 has seen the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impact the world and following the tragic death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement has encouraged activists to stand together worldwide for change against injustices in the black community and we’ve summed up tweets that describe how the world is feeling right now.

Following the events that have happened in 2020, the world has become a living history book as we live through a pandemic and a civil rights movement at the same time.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the world change since countries closed their borders and the UK temporarily shut down schools, non-essential shops and put social distancing in place before announcing a lockdown in March.

After the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, thousands of people have come together to support one another in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The movement has meant that protestors and activists have stood in solidarity to fight against injustice and racism towards black people around the world.

Statues of slave traders Edward Colston and Robert Milligan have also been pulled down to follow suit in the movement towards equality and anti-racism.

It’s no surprise that with everything that’s happening in the world right now, people are feeling overwhelmed.

Some Twitter users have taken a minute to acknowledge the life-changing events of this year, and shared some tweets which sum up their 2020 mood, and here are seven tweets that you can totally relate to.

I joined twitter because of One Direction and now I want to defund and abolish the police — ☾ hannah rat (@hannah_unlost) June 8, 2020

Gen Z will drink one medium caramel latte, not eat a single thing till 4 pm, verbally abuse a racist, crack a joke about their mental health and pick up a tear gas canister with their bare hands, but get nervous when they have to call to make a doctors appointment. — Teya (@tey_an) June 8, 2020

gen z’s ain’t afraid of nothing expect bugs — #BLM ❂⁷ (@UGHTHESTALLION) June 4, 2020

I personally think it's really cool how we all went from learning how to make banana bread to learning how to abolish the police in a matter of weeks — Asma Nizami (@asmaresists) June 6, 2020

Generation Z will throw the tear gas back at the national guard but be nervous to ask a girl to prom — BLM (@hellograndpa) June 6, 2020

history books talking about 2020:



“k-pop stan twitter used fancams to clog important police resources, helping the rioters. one direction stan twitter manipulated sugar daddies into donating to bail funds; they singlehandedly led the revolution” — 𝐬𝐲𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲²⁸ (@eversinceloulou) June 3, 2020

