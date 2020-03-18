School Closures: Boris Johnson Announces UK Schools Will Shut To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus & Upcoming Exams Will Not Take Place

Boris Johnson made the comments during a conference. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson announced UK schools will shut amid Coronavirus epidemic during a conference and that upcoming exams will not take place.

Boris Johnson has announced UK schools will shut in the coming days in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister made the comments in a conference which took place at Downing Street today.

He also confirmed upcoming exams will not go ahead but pupils 'will get qualifications they need'.

He said: “I can announce today that after schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon they will remain closed for most students, the vast majority of pupils, until further notice.”

The objective is ‘to slow the spread of the virus’.

The Prime Minister also pledged to provide vouchers for children who receive free school meals.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson made a separate statement about the situation in the House of Commons earlier this afternoon.

He said: "The spike of the virus is increasing at a faster pace than anticipated.

"The public health benefits of schools remaining open as normal are shifting.

"It's also clear that schools are finding it more difficult to continue as normal as illness and self-isolation impacts on staffing levels and pupil attendance.

"After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice."

Daily conferences will be held until further notice.

