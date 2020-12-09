Ariana Grande Christmas Songs We Can't Stop Listening To This Festive Season

Every Ariana Grande Christmas song we'll have on repeat this year. Picture: Ariana Grande YouTube/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is following in the great tradition of superstar divas by jumping on the festive train and dropping iconic Christmas songs

Ariana Grande loves a holiday, that much is clear, as she was left heartbroken Halloween was all but cancelled this year and decorating her house super early for Christmas and of course, listening to her themed EP on repeat.

The 27-year-old has often mentioned 'Christmas & Chill' as one of her favourite bodies of work and joked people don't give it the attention it deserves and TBH, the whole record remains relatively unknown!

So, let's dive into the world of Ariana's Christmas catalogue so you can keep the star on repeat this festive season, just like us.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: From Release Date To Trailers – Everything We Know About The Film

Christmas & Chill EP 2015

Always one to have a sense of humour, Ari, who has skyrocketed to completely new heights of fame since her 2015 EP release, jokes that 'no one has ever heard Christmas & Chill'.

She tweeted in 2019: "love y’all so much u have no idea. pls have so much fun and sing your hearts out to Christmas n chill bc no one on earth bought it or has heard it or will know what’s happening."

love y’all so much u have no idea. pls have so much fun and sing your hearts out to christmas n chill bc no one on earth bought it or has heard it or will know what’s happening. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2019

2019 was the year Ariana dropped a second new album, 'Thank U, Next' on us which was enormously successful and likely has a lot to do with why so many new people discovered her seasonal EP.

The 'positions' singer was excitedly tweeting when the album re-entered the charts, which Ariana described as 'rising from the dead'.

She wrote: "oh my god. my favorite body of work. she is rising from the dead ! thank u new listeners of christmas n chill and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. i’m so happy."

The star also told fans she recorded the whole thing in a week at home, describing it as a 'long, productive slumber party'.

oh my god. my favorite body of work. she is rising from the dead ! thank u new listeners of christmas n chill and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. i’m so happy. https://t.co/wez0xiHcIl — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2019

Santa Tell Me

Arguably her best known track from the EP is the incredibly catchy and uplifting 'Santa Tell Me'.

When you're Ariana Grande, 'no one' having heard your EP looks like 214 million YouTube views, which is what this video, shot at her home, currently has!

'Oh Santa' remix 2020

Move over Leona Lewis and Kelly Clarkson, because Ariana is out for the Christmas crown and she isn't slowing down in 2020.

Her latest venture, teaming up with the undisputed Queen of Christmas herself and Ariana's hero, Mariah Carey, puts her in a pretty good position to take the crown when it is time.

There are elves, there are sequins and there are three of the world's best singers, all packed into a room singing a remix to Mariah Carey's 'Oh Santa', so what, really, is there not to love here?

Mariah and Ariana harmonising their infamous whistle notes is a sight to behold, if you haven't yet seen it.

Wit It This Christmas

Think of a regular, non-seasonal Ari tune for just one moment.

There's her amazing voice, often a R&B beat and harmonies for days...

Now, add some sleigh bells into the mix and a load of festive lyrics such as "Down for loving, you'll be my drummer boy/

And I'm the only drum that you gonna play."

It's certainly a more modern, slightly more sexualised take on a Christmas classic song but we're 100% here for it.

Also, the strings at the end of the song are amazing!

December

Definitely in keeping with the R&B vibe of the EP, many fans will put forward a well structured argument that 'December' is the best song from the collection of Christmas songs.

It's light hearted and not the usual sleigh bell'ed tune most associate with the holiday which is actually kind of refreshing?!

May we are said 'December' stans too...

Not Jus On Christmas

We think this song would do very well at the end of a Christmas rom-com, we can definitely see Cameron Diaz running down a snowy track into the arms of Jude Law to this beautiful tune, which again enlist the help of violins to give it that sitting-by-the-fire feeling.

This song deserves more respect, we're with Ari, and also, goes without saying, her vocals are incredible on this track.

True Love

Ariana takes inspiration from the popular Christmas song 'Twelve Days of Christmas', using 'True Love' to sing about how happy she is to have found her love, especially during the festive season.

Feeling single, but the song still slaps.

The power of Ari.

Winter Things

Urm, who knew a ukulele could work in a Christmas song?

2015 Ariana Grande knew, for this seriously cute and upbeat number that drops all production and just has the star's vocals with the instrument.

Singing about how where she lives is the opposite to a wintery haven, but her 'baby is in town' so they need to get down to festive activities, even if her town is better suited to the beach (hence the ukulele).

Lyrics include: "It ain't even cold outside, not where I'm from

Feeling like it's mid-July under the sun

My jacket don't get no love, no hats and no gloves, not even a chance to rain

But my baby's in town and we're gonna do some winter things."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News