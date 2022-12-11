WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

11 December 2022, 00:03

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ultimate showmen Coldplay put on one sensational set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Coldplay returned to The O2 on Saturday 10th December to close night 1 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, and their set was a magical one from 'Higher Power' to 'Viva La Vida'.

The group hit the road this year with their 'Music of the Spheres' tour and Saturday night's show was everything fans wanted to see from the legendary band.

If anyone knows how to put on the most majestic concert, it's Coldplay so it wasn't long before they asked the entire O2 to put their torches up.

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Coldplay's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Never has the arena looked so festive as when Coldplay graced the #CapitalJBB stage to get the crowd involved.

The 16,000-strong crowd sounded amazing singing along to the iconic group's biggest hits at The O2, London.

Coldplay's set consisted of 'Adventure of a Lifetime', 'Paradise', 'Something Like This', 'My Universe' and 'A Sky Full of Stars', and their diehard fans at #CapitalJBB knew the words to every track.

Watch Coldplay's performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard above.

Earlier on in the night, Lewis Capaldi opened the UK's biggest Christmas party including a performance of his latest single 'Forget Me'. Tom Grennan later took to the stage followed by the likes of Mimi Webb, KSI and Sam Smith.

And MistaJam and Friends got the party started with LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only before Coldplay's majestic set.

Coldplay's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022:

  • 'Higher Power'
  • 'Adventure of a Lifetime'
  • 'Paradise'
  • 'Viva La Vida'
  • 'Something Like This'
  • 'My Universe'
  • 'A Sky Full Of Stars'

