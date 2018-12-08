Watch ALL The Live Performances From Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018

8 December 2018, 21:20 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 22:17

An A-Z of every single performance from the stars of #CapitalJBB, all in one place. You’re welcome.

Keep checking back here to watch ALL the live sets from your fave hit music stars, after they’ve stepped off stage at London’s O2.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Night 1 – Saturday 9th December 2018

  1. Anne-Marie

    ‘Friends’

    ‘Alarm’

  2. Ellie Goulding

    ‘On My Mind’

    ‘I Need Your Love’

    ‘Burn’

  3. Liam Payne

    ‘Bedroom Floor’

    ‘Get Low’

    ‘Strip That Down’

  4. Olly Murs

    ‘Moves’

    ‘Troublemaker’

    ‘Dear Darlin’’

    ‘Dance With Me Tonight’

    ‘Wrapped Up’

Buy #CapitalJBB Merch

