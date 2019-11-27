Win Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT To See Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith And More

27 November 2019, 17:33

We're giving away five pairs of tickets to the #CapitalJBB
We're giving away five pairs of tickets to the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Global

You and a friend could be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is fast approaching, and in the run-up to the UK’s biggest Christmas party we’re giving away five pairs of weekend tickets.

You and a mate could be seeing Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and loads more.

To enter, all you have to do is follow us on Instagram @CapitalOfficial and tag the friend you’d want to go with in the post below.

Entry closes 23:59 on Sunday 1st December and Ts&Cs are here. Good luck!

We also have further chances to win tickets all week on Capital!

Here’s the full line-up of who you could be seeing:

Saturday 7 December

- Stormzy

- Harry Styles

- Liam Payne

- Rita Ora

- Jax Jones

- Aitch

- Lauv

- Jonas Blue

- Ava Max

- Young T & Bugsey

- Regard

Saturday's line-up at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Saturday's line-up at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Sunday 8 December

- Taylor Swift

- Sam Smith

- Tom Walker

- Sigala

- Mabel

- The Script

- AJ Tracey

- Sam Feldt

- Joel Corry

- Anne-Marie

Sunday's line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Sunday's line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

