Win Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT To See Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith And More
27 November 2019, 17:33
You and a friend could be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT.
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is fast approaching, and in the run-up to the UK’s biggest Christmas party we’re giving away five pairs of weekend tickets.
You and a mate could be seeing Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and loads more.
To enter, all you have to do is follow us on Instagram @CapitalOfficial and tag the friend you’d want to go with in the post below.
Entry closes 23:59 on Sunday 1st December and Ts&Cs are here. Good luck!
We also have further chances to win tickets all week on Capital!
View this post on Instagram
We have FIVE pairs of weekend tickets for the #CapitalJBB to give away! You and a mate could be seeing @taylorswift, @stormzy, @samsmith, @harrystyles and quite literally loads more for the UK’s BIGGEST Christmas Party! (Swipe for a reminder of the full the line-up.) 🔥🎄🎟 To enter, follow us (@CapitalOfficial) and tag the mate you’d want to go with. Entry closes 23:59 on Sunday 1st December and Ts&Cs are at capitalfm.com. Good luck!
Here’s the full line-up of who you could be seeing:
Saturday 7 December
- Stormzy
- Harry Styles
- Liam Payne
- Rita Ora
- Jax Jones
- Aitch
- Lauv
- Jonas Blue
- Ava Max
- Young T & Bugsey
- Regard
Sunday 8 December
- Taylor Swift
- Sam Smith
- Tom Walker
- Sigala
- Mabel
- The Script
- AJ Tracey
- Sam Feldt
- Joel Corry
- Anne-Marie
> Get Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News!