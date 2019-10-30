Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Is Back For 2019: Find Venue, Ticket & Line-Up Information Here!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back for 2019. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back for 2019, and here's everything you need to know about this year's event, from how to get tickets to the latest line-up announcements.

The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, is back on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December 2019, and we've got all the information you need right here.

Yes- It's that time of year when we get ready return to the iconic London O2 arena to bring you the biggest names in pop, so make sure you keep it Capital Breakfast all next week as we reveal the star-studded line-up!

Last year's huge #CapitalJBB saw the likes of Little Mix, David Guetta, Liam Payne, and Halsey take to the stage to perform for 20,000 of you lovely people, and we can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you this year!

For your chance to get tickets before anyone else, make sure you’ve downloaded the GlobalPlayer where you’ll be able to access pre-sale from 8AM on Tuesday 5th November.

If you receive Capital's newsletter then don't panic as we will send you a pre-sale link next week too.

General sale tickets will be from Thursday 7th November at 8AM, so make sure you put the date in your calendar, as they'll go fast, and you we know you won't want to miss out!

For more information, check out the FAQs - we can't wait to see you there!

