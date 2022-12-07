Every Time Sam Smith Has Graced Us With A Magical Jingle Bell Ball Performance

7 December 2022, 17:17 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 17:33

Sam Smith has had an incredible Jingle Bell Ball journey
Sam Smith has had an incredible Jingle Bell Ball journey. Picture: Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back and we are set to host returning artist Sam Smith for another spellbinding performance.

It’s no question that Sam Smith lights up every stage they perform on, and it’s no different at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!

This is far from the first time the ‘Unholy’ singer has taken to the stage at the UK’s biggest Christmas party, so we know exactly the jaw-dropping level of performance to expect this time around.

We’re all patiently gearing up for Sam to belt out some of our fave tunes from the hitmaker, including their chart-topping hit ‘Unholy’ featuring Kim Petras, which even bagged the number one spot on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 from Global.

In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane and reflect on their previous #CapitalJBB performances as we prepare for their third…

Sam Smith blew everyone away at The O2 in 2019

Sam Smith at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2019
Sam Smith at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The Oscar winner and superstar had all 16,000 party-goers singing along to their dreamy performance in 2019, which showcased the likes of some of Sam’s biggest bops including 'Dancing With A Stranger' and 'How Do You Sleep’.

If the melodic vocals weren’t enough, Sam delivered choreography on stage that had us all in awe from the soft moves to their stunning pink co-ord.

Need we say more?

Sam Smith’s debut Capital JBB performance was the stuff of dreams

Sam Smith at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2017
Sam Smith at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Sam literally took ‘go big or go home’ to the extreme as they had everyone at The O2 in their feels with hits renditions of their hits such as ‘I’m Not The Only One’ and ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’.

The atmosphere was electric and it’s safe to say everyone was in awe of Sam’s flawless vocals.

We’re now officially counting down the days until we can see Sam in their element all over again!

