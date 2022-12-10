Lewis Capaldi Gives Roman Kemp A Massage Ahead Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi Massages Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

By Emma Soteriou

Lewis Capaldi gave Roman Kemp a massage to prepare him for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Lewis Capaldi became master masseur for the afternoon as he gave Capital's very own Roman Kemp a relaxing rub down ahead of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Ahead of this performance at the UK’s biggest Christmas party, which also saw Coldplay, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb take to the stage, Lewis hung out with the presenter.

Prepping his oils, Lewis joked: "Breathe in for me – big inhale!"

Lewis Capaldi making use of the oils mid-massage. Picture: Capital

Speaking about his fellow headliners on his first #CapitalJBB, he said: "I've met [KSI] before - I'd like to see him live - I've seen Tom [Grennan] live a bunch of times.

"I went on tour with Sam, of course, and they were really responsible and looked after the voice." he continued.

"Do you look after your voice?" asked Roman.

"Nope! Before every gig I get a massage like this," he joked.

The 'Forget Me' singer also revealed what Christmas at the Capaldi house is like every year - dropping his favourite present of all time.

"It's good - I relax, we get up early, eat some breakfast and we do our presents," Lewis said.

"You do presents in the morning?" Roman asked. "Yep, last year I got an air fryer," Lewis dished.

He added: "An incredible gift for anyone by the way - best thing I've ever been given.

"Then we just have a dinner and get p***ed."

"Breathe in for me!". Picture: Capital

Quick-fire questions also unveiled some of Lewis' festive favourites, with his top song being Don't Let the Bells End.

But his favourite Christmas film came as a surprise to Roman.

"It's a Wonderful Life," Lewis said.

"That's not your favourite!" Roman said.

"I refuse to believe an old film like that is your favourite Christmas film!"

"That is genuinely my favourite," Lewis said.