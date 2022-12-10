Lewis Capaldi Gives Roman Kemp A Massage Ahead Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

10 December 2022, 18:32 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 23:43

Lewis Capaldi Massages Roman Kemp
Lewis Capaldi Massages Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

By Emma Soteriou

Lewis Capaldi gave Roman Kemp a massage to prepare him for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi became master masseur for the afternoon as he gave Capital's very own Roman Kemp a relaxing rub down ahead of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Ahead of this performance at the UK’s biggest Christmas party, which also saw Coldplay, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb take to the stage, Lewis hung out with the presenter.

Prepping his oils, Lewis joked: "Breathe in for me – big inhale!"

Watch Lewis Capaldi give Roman Kemp a massage right here on Global Player

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Lewis Capaldi's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Lewis Capaldi making use of the oils mid-massage
Lewis Capaldi making use of the oils mid-massage. Picture: Capital

Speaking about his fellow headliners on his first #CapitalJBB, he said: "I've met [KSI] before - I'd like to see him live - I've seen Tom [Grennan] live a bunch of times.

"I went on tour with Sam, of course, and they were really responsible and looked after the voice." he continued.

"Do you look after your voice?" asked Roman.

"Nope! Before every gig I get a massage like this," he joked.

The 'Forget Me' singer also revealed what Christmas at the Capaldi house is like every year - dropping his favourite present of all time.

"It's good - I relax, we get up early, eat some breakfast and we do our presents," Lewis said.

"You do presents in the morning?" Roman asked. "Yep, last year I got an air fryer," Lewis dished.

He added: "An incredible gift for anyone by the way - best thing I've ever been given.

"Then we just have a dinner and get p***ed."

Watch Lewis Capaldi give Roman Kemp a massage right here on Global Player

"Breathe in for me!"
"Breathe in for me!". Picture: Capital

Quick-fire questions also unveiled some of Lewis' festive favourites, with his top song being Don't Let the Bells End.

But his favourite Christmas film came as a surprise to Roman.

"It's a Wonderful Life," Lewis said.

"That's not your favourite!" Roman said.

"I refuse to believe an old film like that is your favourite Christmas film!"

"That is genuinely my favourite," Lewis said.

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Win a #CapitalJBB VIP gift bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2022 VIP Gift Bag!

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut

Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance

All the red carpet looks from Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Eliza Rose's Ball Debut
Sam Smith surprised fans at Jingle Bell Ball by bringing Kim Petras onto stage

Sam Smith Gives Fans A 'Christmas Surprise' With Kim Petras At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Hot On Capital

Sam Smith brought joy to The O2

WATCH: Sam Smith Blows The Jingle Bell Ball Crowd Away With Their Unmatched Hits

Sam Smith has had an incredible Jingle Bell Ball journey

Every Time Sam Smith Has Graced Us With A Magical Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Sam Smith is the ultimate fashion icon at Capital's JBB

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Brings Us Festive Feels With This Sequin Number

Mimi Webb is bringing the energy to the #CapitalJBB

Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

News

Sam Smith reveals all on their new album

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Dishes On 'Raunchy And Honest' New Album

Mimi Webb's incredible performance at The O2

Mimi Webb Lit Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard