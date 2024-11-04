Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball returns for 2024 – dates, venue and all the info

4 November 2024, 08:08 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 08:15

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns for 2024
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns for 2024. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

We’ve just announced Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will return in 2024 – here’s everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That’s right, the UK’s biggest Christmas party is back and will take over The O2, London on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December for a weekend packed with spectacular performances from the world’s hottest hit music stars!

We’ll be revealing the star-studded line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Wednesday November 6th & Thursday November 7th, from 7am.

We’ve got all the information, including how to get tickets, below.

When is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024?

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is taking place on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December – mark it in your calendars now!

How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard are available on Global Player and go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 8th.

Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player with a global iD will get exclusive access to Capital presale tickets from Thursday November 7th at 9am.

Where is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024 taking place?

We’re taking over The O2, London once again.

Who is on the Jingle Bell Ball 2024 line-up?

The line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 will be announced on Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th November live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from 7am.

Set your alarms! You don't want to miss this.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 FAQs

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2024: Frequently Asked Questions

