Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Lewis Capaldi wowed audiences with his in-our-feels performance during Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The 26-year-old made his Capital JBB debut on Saturday 10th December and had the 16,000-strong crowd singing his lyrics back to him.

He joined Coldplay and Sam Smith as a headliner at the UK’s biggest Christmas party, having shot to fame in recent years with over 25 billion streams.

Early in his set he threw back to his 2017 song, 'Bruises', which he dedicated to the England football team "during this difficult time" after they were kicked out of the World Cup on Saturday evening.

Lewis made a return to releasing music this year with 'Forget Me', getting everyone excited for his sophomore album which is coming next year.

He also brought with him some of his biggest hits including 'Before You Go' and 'Someone You Loved'.

Lewis gave an emotional performance with his biggest hits. Picture: Shutterstock

He introduced his latest single, 'Pointless' – co-written by Ed Sheeran – teasing a guest appearance from the 'Shivers' singer himself before stopping fans short.

"He's too busy! I said 'Ed, please', and he said 'who is this? Please stop calling me'," he joked.

It comes after Lewis prepped for his big performance by giving Capital's very own Roman Kemp a massage.

The star ended his set just as intimately; with a sing along to one of his most popular songs – 'Someone You Loved'.

Crowds joined in belting the iconic chorus before Lewis thanked everyone and left the stage – the perfect way to end his #CapitalJBB debut.

Watch Lewis' part of performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard below – we're never going to forget this one!

Lewis Capaldi's Jingle Bell Ball 2022 set list:

Forget Me

Hold Me While You Wait

Bruises

Pointless

Before You Go

Someone You Loved