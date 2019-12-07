Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Red Carpet: All The Hottest Looks From Rita Ora To Liam Payne

7 December 2019, 19:24

JBB 2019's hottest red carpet looks
JBB 2019's hottest red carpet looks. Picture: PA

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball has the likes of Harry Styles, Rita Ora and Taylor Swift taking to the stage at London's O2, but first they walk our infamous red carpet and were serving some serious looks!

One of the best parts of Jingle Bell Ball is finally seeing the amazing artists come through in their amazing outfits and they never disappoint!

Let's take a look at the hottest ensembles put together by the stars this year...

Anne-Marie Is Opening Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT 2019 On Sunday 8 December

  1. Jonas Blue came through co-ordinated in black and white for his JBB performance

    Jonas Blue came kitted out in black and white
    Jonas Blue came kitted out in black and white. Picture: PA

  2. HRVY showed up in his leopard print shirt and we are so here for it!

    HRVY wore an incredible leopard print shirt
    HRVY wore an incredible leopard print shirt. Picture: PA

  3. Jonas Blue, HRVY & JP Cooper were an unstoppable trio at JBB

    JP Cooper, Jonas Blue and HRVY
    JP Cooper, Jonas Blue and HRVY. Picture: PA

  4. Liam Payne sleigh-ed his way on the red carpet with a red camouflage jacket

    Liam Payne in red camouflage looking amazing!
    Liam Payne in red camouflage looking amazing! Picture: PA
    Liam Payne wore all black with a red camouflage jacket
    Liam Payne wore all black with a red camouflage jacket. Picture: PA

  5. Aitch came to strike a pose in khaki and black

    Aitch came to strike a pose in khaki and black
    Aitch came to strike a pose in khaki and black. Picture: PA

  6. Young T & Bugsey looked flames in their outfits ready for their debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

    Young T & Bugsey shut down the red carpet
    Young T & Bugsey shut down the red carpet. Picture: PA

  7. Ava Max looked like an absolute dream in all blue to match the JBB theme!

    Ava Max is a style icon
    Ava Max is a style icon. Picture: PA

  8. Lauv brought his A game, matching his hair with the red carpet

    Lauv brought his A game, matching his hair with the red carpet
    Lauv brought his A game, matching his hair with the red carpet. Picture: PA

  9. What rhymes with Raye? Slay! That's exactly what she did with this co-ord!

    Raye looked incredible in this co-ord
    Raye looked incredible in this co-ord. Picture: PA

  10. Regard on the JBB red carpet is everything we didn't know we needed!

    Regard on the JBB red carpet is everything we didn't know we needed!
    Regard on the JBB red carpet is everything we didn't know we needed! Picture: PA

  11. Jax Jones is the Santa we want to see this Christmas with his custom-made Chanel outfit

    Jax Jones arrived in a custom-made Santa costume
    Jax Jones arrived in a custom-made Santa costume. Picture: PA

  12. Ella Henderson. That's it. That's the caption. SLAY

    Ella Henderson gave us all the glitz and glamour
    Ella Henderson gave us all the glitz and glamour. Picture: PA

  13. Rita Ora has SHUT. IT. DOWN. SLAY GIRL

    Rita Ora stunned at the JBB
    Rita Ora stunned at the JBB. Picture: PA

