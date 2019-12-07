Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Stormzy To Harry Styles - The Best On Stage Moments From Saturday At The O2

7 December 2019, 22:45

JBB 2019's on stage performances
JBB 2019's on stage performances. Picture: PA

The stars are out in full force for Saturday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!

The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Saturday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...

  1. Liam Payne opened up for JBB at the O2 and definitely set a high bar!

    Liam Payne shut down the O2
    Liam Payne shut down the O2. Picture: PA

  2. Fans were loving HRVY and Jonas Blue sharing the stage!

    HRVY performed with Jonas Blue at JBB
    HRVY performed with Jonas Blue at JBB. Picture: PA

  3. JP Cooper and Jonas Blue are a dream team

    JP Cooper performed with Jonas Blue at JBB
    JP Cooper performed with Jonas Blue at JBB. Picture: PA

  4. Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB

    Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB
    Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB. Picture: PA

  5. The smiley faces on Lauv's trousers were exactly what he made the crowd do!

    Lauv was incredible at JBB
    Lauv was incredible at JBB. Picture: PA

  6. Jay Sean came to surprise fans to perform with Regard

    Jay Sean and Regard at the JBB
    Jay Sean and Regard at the JBB. Picture: PA

  7. Jax Jones and Ella Henderson are a big mood for JBB

    Jax Jones and Ella Henderson at the JBB
    Jax Jones and Ella Henderson at the JBB. Picture: PA

  8. Jax Jones and Raye will always shut down the stage together!

    Jax Jones and Raye at the JBB
    Jax Jones and Raye at the JBB. Picture: PA

  9. Rita Ora shut down the whole ball with her performance

    Rita Ora shut down the O2
    Rita Ora shut down the O2. Picture: PA

  10. Ava Max proved sweet but psycho is a trend and we love it!

    Ava Max shut down the O2
    Ava Max shut down the O2. Picture: PA

  11. Stormzy owned it on stage - even more so than his track!

    Stormzy blew away fans at the O2
    Stormzy blew away fans at the O2. Picture: Global

  12. Harry Styles has everyone's hearts at the O2 after bringing the anthems

    Harry Styles left fans in awe
    Harry Styles left fans in awe. Picture: Global

