Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Stormzy To Harry Styles - The Best On Stage Moments From Saturday At The O2
7 December 2019, 22:45
The stars are out in full force for Saturday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!
The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!
Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Saturday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...
Liam Payne opened up for JBB at the O2 and definitely set a high bar!
Fans were loving HRVY and Jonas Blue sharing the stage!
JP Cooper and Jonas Blue are a dream team
Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB
The smiley faces on Lauv's trousers were exactly what he made the crowd do!
Jay Sean came to surprise fans to perform with Regard
Jax Jones and Ella Henderson are a big mood for JBB
Jax Jones and Raye will always shut down the stage together!
Rita Ora shut down the whole ball with her performance
Ava Max proved sweet but psycho is a trend and we love it!
Stormzy owned it on stage - even more so than his track!
Harry Styles has everyone's hearts at the O2 after bringing the anthems
