Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Stormzy To Harry Styles - The Best On Stage Moments From Saturday At The O2

JBB 2019's on stage performances. Picture: PA

The stars are out in full force for Saturday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!

The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Saturday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...

Liam Payne opened up for JBB at the O2 and definitely set a high bar! Liam Payne shut down the O2. Picture: PA Fans were loving HRVY and Jonas Blue sharing the stage! HRVY performed with Jonas Blue at JBB. Picture: PA JP Cooper and Jonas Blue are a dream team JP Cooper performed with Jonas Blue at JBB. Picture: PA Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB Aitch was ready with the buss down at JBB. Picture: PA The smiley faces on Lauv's trousers were exactly what he made the crowd do! Lauv was incredible at JBB. Picture: PA Jay Sean came to surprise fans to perform with Regard Jay Sean and Regard at the JBB. Picture: PA Jax Jones and Ella Henderson are a big mood for JBB Jax Jones and Ella Henderson at the JBB. Picture: PA Jax Jones and Raye will always shut down the stage together! Jax Jones and Raye at the JBB. Picture: PA Rita Ora shut down the whole ball with her performance Rita Ora shut down the O2. Picture: PA Ava Max proved sweet but psycho is a trend and we love it! Ava Max shut down the O2. Picture: PA Stormzy owned it on stage - even more so than his track! Stormzy blew away fans at the O2. Picture: Global Harry Styles has everyone's hearts at the O2 after bringing the anthems Harry Styles left fans in awe. Picture: Global

