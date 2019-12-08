Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Taylor Swift To Sam Smith - The Best On Stage Moments From Sunday At The O2
8 December 2019, 23:15
The stars are out in full force for Sunday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!
The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!
Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Sunday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...
Anne-Marie opened up Sunday's show at the O2 and smashed it out the park!
Sigala stole the stage at the O2 with all of his bangers
Ella Eyre came here for love & to look dreamy while doing it
Becky Hill took the stage with Sigala and killed it!
AJ Tracey shut down the O2 with 'Ladbroke Grove' and fans were loving it
Tom Walker left fans emotional after his performance
Mabel performs like it's second nature!
Joel Corry was living his best life in front of the crowd at the O2!
The Script brought banger after banger at Jingle Bell Ball
Sam Feldt brought out Rani and the O2 were all on their feet
Sam Smith was SO fierce on stage and we are living for it
Taylor Swift completely took over the O2 and closed the show beautifully!
