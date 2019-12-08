Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Taylor Swift To Sam Smith - The Best On Stage Moments From Sunday At The O2

JBB's on stage moments on Sunday. Picture: PA

The stars are out in full force for Sunday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!

The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Sunday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...

Anne-Marie opened up Sunday's show at the O2 and smashed it out the park! Anne-Marie opened up at JBB. Picture: PA Sigala stole the stage at the O2 with all of his bangers Sigala at the O2. Picture: PA Ella Eyre came here for love & to look dreamy while doing it Ella Eyre at JBB. Picture: PA Becky Hill took the stage with Sigala and killed it! Becky Hill at the O2. Picture: PA AJ Tracey shut down the O2 with 'Ladbroke Grove' and fans were loving it AJ Tracey at JBB. Picture: PA Tom Walker left fans emotional after his performance Tom Walker at JBB. Picture: PA Mabel performs like it's second nature! Mabel at JBB. Picture: PA Joel Corry was living his best life in front of the crowd at the O2! Joel Corry at JBB. Picture: PA The Script brought banger after banger at Jingle Bell Ball The Script at JBB. Picture: PA Sam Feldt brought out Rani and the O2 were all on their feet Sam Feldt brought out Rani. Picture: PA Sam Smith was SO fierce on stage and we are living for it Sam Smith at JBB. Picture: PA Taylor Swift completely took over the O2 and closed the show beautifully! Taylor Swift closed JBB. Picture: PA

