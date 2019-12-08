Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Taylor Swift To Sam Smith - The Best On Stage Moments From Sunday At The O2

8 December 2019, 23:15

JBB's on stage moments on Sunday
JBB's on stage moments on Sunday. Picture: PA

The stars are out in full force for Sunday night of the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, so let's take a look at all the incredible action shots from London's O2!

The best shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in the limelight, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

Let's take a look at all the hottest shots from Sunday's performances that shut down the O2 in London...

  1. Anne-Marie opened up Sunday's show at the O2 and smashed it out the park!

    Anne-Marie opened up at JBB
    Anne-Marie opened up at JBB. Picture: PA

  2. Sigala stole the stage at the O2 with all of his bangers

    Sigala at the O2
    Sigala at the O2. Picture: PA

  3. Ella Eyre came here for love & to look dreamy while doing it

    Ella Eyre at JBB
    Ella Eyre at JBB. Picture: PA

  4. Becky Hill took the stage with Sigala and killed it!

    Becky Hill at the O2
    Becky Hill at the O2. Picture: PA

  5. AJ Tracey shut down the O2 with 'Ladbroke Grove' and fans were loving it

    AJ Tracey at JBB
    AJ Tracey at JBB. Picture: PA

  6. Tom Walker left fans emotional after his performance

    Tom Walker at JBB
    Tom Walker at JBB. Picture: PA

  7. Mabel performs like it's second nature!

    Mabel at JBB
    Mabel at JBB. Picture: PA

  8. Joel Corry was living his best life in front of the crowd at the O2!

    Joel Corry at JBB
    Joel Corry at JBB. Picture: PA

  9. The Script brought banger after banger at Jingle Bell Ball

    The Script at JBB
    The Script at JBB. Picture: PA

  10. Sam Feldt brought out Rani and the O2 were all on their feet

    Sam Feldt brought out Rani
    Sam Feldt brought out Rani. Picture: PA

  11. Sam Smith was SO fierce on stage and we are living for it

    Sam Smith at JBB
    Sam Smith at JBB. Picture: PA

  12. Taylor Swift completely took over the O2 and closed the show beautifully!

    Taylor Swift closed JBB
    Taylor Swift closed JBB. Picture: PA

