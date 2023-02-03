How To Watch The Grammys 2023 In The UK

The Grammys will be streamed live on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards, wherever you are.

The Grammys have come back around and will take place on Sunday 6th February, with Trevor Noah hosting and a star-studded list of artists performing on the night.

Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles are just some of the artists up for Grammy Awards, but it’s the red carpet moments, performances and celebrity interactions that we love to see at these kinds of events.

The 2023 Grammys are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, which used to be the Staples Center in LA, California. But how can you watch the action going on inside if you’re here in the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammys 2023 in the UK.

Trevor Noah is back as The Grammys host. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Grammys from the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch the Grammys via livestream on the Grammys website, it just means staying up past midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Unfortunately, no UK channels have plans to air the ceremony on the night or even afterwards. If this changes, we’ll update this page!

In the US, the ceremony is going to be exclusively broadcast on CBS and streaming service Paramount+.

Beyoncé has nine Grammy nominations. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith is among the performers at this year's Grammys. Picture: Getty

What time are the Grammys on?

The Grammys coverage will kick off around 1AM UK time, which is 5PM on the Pacific coast; the timezone the ceremony is taking place.

The Recording Academy will live stream pre-show coverage on its YouTube page as well as its website.

Who is hosting the Grammys 2023?

Trevor Noah returns as the Grammys host for the third consecutive year.

The ceremony this time around is the first to go ahead as ‘normal’ after Covid meant the event was delayed in both 2021 and 2022.

