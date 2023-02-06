A Closer Look At The Most Iconic Grammys 2023 Outfits And Best Dressed Stars From Beyoncé To Harry Styles

By Hayley Habbouchi

Jaw-dropping outfits were one of the biggest talking points from the 2023 Grammys, with stars such as Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Lizzo all turning heads with their incredible looks for the night.

The 2023 Grammys showcased a roster of some of the best-dressed stars we’ve seen in a while as some notable names shut down the red carpet and the stage with looks that had everyone in awe.

From the queen Beyoncé herself and Lizzo to Adele, Doja Cat and Harry Styles, fashion was one thing definitely not lacking during the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable outfits from the night…

Beyoncé

Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Queen Bey’s long-awaited arrival at the Grammys was more than worth the wait after it was met with three jaw-dropping looks.

The first was showcased on the singer’s Instagram as she posed with her Grammys after she scooped 3 - making her the most Grammy award-winning artist of all time btw!

She wore a peachy cream velvet gown with a deep V-cut exposing a metallic gold bustier underneath, before moving on to a corset Gucci gown featuring a champagne-coloured bodice and a metallic silver skirt as she arrived at the ceremony.

For her final look of the night, Bey donned an elegant as-ever all-black outfit in the form of a strapless dress with a structured pointed black bodice, as well as a body-hugging black velvet floor-length skirt, paired with some velvet black opera gloves.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Would it even be a Harry ‘fit if he didn’t sport a jumpsuit? The ‘Harry’s House’ superstar hit the red carpet wearing a Swarovski crystal-covered jumpsuit, showing off his bare chest and tattoos.

The former One Direction star later donned a cropped white jacket and tan trousers along with a sparkling silver top to accept his prestigious award for Album of the Year, which he scooped alongside two more Grammys!

His final look had us all in awe all over again as Harry made a statement with a silver sequin fringe jumpsuit while he performed his hit track ‘As It Was’.

Lizzo

Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Lizzo loves a bold statement and made sure to stay true to her pop of colour style with a custom Dolce & Gabbana orange cape with floral features alongside a classy number underneath.

The ‘Juice’ wore a matching tangerine fitted corseted floor-length gown underneath the cape and even donned the makeup to match.

She later hit the stage to perform ‘About Damn Time’ and ‘Special’, where she wore a busty black mini dress with sparkling crystals paired with metallic boots as she showed off her incredible vocals.

Keeping up with the metallic theme, Lizzo sported a stunning ruched silver metallic dress with puffed sleeves as she accepted her Grammy for Record of the Year, where she delivered the most wholesome speech and shouted out queen Bey in the process.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

A style queen as always, Taylor Swift wore a Midnight blue turtleneck crop top and matching full skirt co-ord at the music event.

She paired the 'fit with standout doorknocker Lorraine Schwartz earrings and of course, the classic red lip look that gives us Ms. Swift every time.

Adele

Adele at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Adele clearly came to serve looks after she showed up to the Grammys wearing an off-the-shoulder raspberry velvet gown by Louis Vuitton.

The ‘Easy On Me’ songstress sported Tiffany & Co. jewellery to match her elegant look as she was accompanied by her boyfriend Rich Paul at the awards ceremony.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat was a vision at the Grammys as she donned a one-shoulder black vinyl gown by Atelier Versace with matching gloves and high-gloss hoop earrings.

The ‘Say So’ has become a style icon over the years and her latest look didn’t disappoint at all.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

In keeping with their hit song ‘Unholy’, which they also performed during the night, Sam Smith and Kim Petras showed up to the Grammys in red outfits and matching latex gloves.

Sam even donned a top hat and a red veil to accompany the ensemble whilst Kim also sported a long red veil.

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Bringing the chic to the red carpet were Cardi and her husband Offset who both sported a classic Hollywood look.

Cardi wore an electric blue Guaray Gupta gown with a deep V-neck, with a hood that wrapped around her shoulder and head and featured a cut-out detail on the side.

Meanwhile, Offset donned an all-white tuxedo and a pair of black shoes along with some black shades.

