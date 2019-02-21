BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

The BRITs was a night of female empowerment. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards 2019 was a typically jam-packed event, with one of the most notable themes of the night being messages of female empowerment.

The BRIT Awards got everyone talking this year, with viewers cringing over Jack Whitehall’s savage jokes and lusting over Shawn Mendes’ adorable moments.

But one theme in particular which stole the spotlight was female empowerment, after many artists used their time in the spotlight to show their support for feminist matters and gender equality.

The 1975’s Matt Healy kicked off the impassioned speeches with a message on misogyny, but the night was filled with moments of equal importance.

The BRIT Awards 2019 have been dubbed 'the most female friendly BRITs ever'. Picture: Getty

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Meghan Markle

The Carters won the award for Best International Group, and used their acceptance speech to show their respect for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex – who has received significant scrutiny in the media in recent months.

The couple gave their speech while stood in front of a painting of Meghan, and later uploaded a snapshot from the moment, writing: “In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Matt Healy on misogyny in the music industry

When accepting their award for British Group, The 1975’s Matt Healy encouraged the audience to “really think about” what he was about to say.

He then read a quote from music journalist Laura Snapes’ article, saying: “Male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and examined as traits of difficult artists, while women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don't understand art.”

Pink’s empowering performance

Pop icon Pink received the Outstanding Contribution award, performing a medley of her hit songs to close the show and using her time on the stage to share messages such as ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘racism is not patriotism’ on the screen behind her.

Jorja Smith dedicates award to ‘all girls and women’

Jorja Smith dedicated her gong for Best Female Solo Artist to ‘girls and women’, telling the audience: “Thank you so much. This is for all of us, for all the little girls and women who are just being themselves and loving everything they are doing.

“I didn’t expect this at all. I want to thank everybody out there.” Female artists taking over

This year‘s BRITs have been dubbed ‘the most female-friendly BRIT Awards ever’, with Annie Mac noting on stage that there were “as many females nominated as males.”

Little mix also sent fans into a frenzy, with their highly energetic performance of Woman Like Me.

