1975’s Matt Healy At The BRITs: Singer Hailed 'An Icon' After Impassioned Statement About Gender Differences

The 1975 scooped the award for British Group at the BRIT Awards, and Matt Healy used the occasion to share a statement about gender differences.

The 1975 were the first act to win an award at the BRITs, picking up the gong for British Group.

And when they took to the stage to collect their award, lead singer Matt Healy gave a brief thank you and instead used the event to issue an empowering message written by The Guardian music editor Laura Snapes.

He began: “A friend of ours Laura Snapes said this and I just thought all of us should think about it.

Matt Healy shared a statement about gender differences. Picture: Getty

The 1975 scooped British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

“In music, male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of 'difficult' artists, whilst women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art.”

Viewers were quick to comment on his statement on Twitter, with one person branding the signer “a feminist icon”.

“Ooh the 1975 going all political feminist in their acceptance speech, I like!” tweeted another.

