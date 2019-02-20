1975’s Matt Healy At The BRITs: Singer Hailed 'An Icon' After Impassioned Statement About Gender Differences

20 February 2019, 21:09 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:22

The 1975 scooped the award for British Group at the BRIT Awards, and Matt Healy used the occasion to share a statement about gender differences.

The 1975 were the first act to win an award at the BRITs, picking up the gong for British Group.

And when they took to the stage to collect their award, lead singer Matt Healy gave a brief thank you and instead used the event to issue an empowering message written by The Guardian music editor Laura Snapes.

He began: “A friend of ours Laura Snapes said this and I just thought all of us should think about it.

Who Is The 1975's Matt Healy, Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Parents Denise Welch And Tim Healy?

Matt Healy shared a statement about gender differences
Matt Healy shared a statement about gender differences. Picture: Getty
The 1975 scooped British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019
The 1975 scooped British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

“In music, male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of 'difficult' artists, whilst women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art.”

Viewers were quick to comment on his statement on Twitter, with one person branding the signer “a feminist icon”.

“Ooh the 1975 going all political feminist in their acceptance speech, I like!” tweeted another.

> Download Our App For All The News On The BRITs 2019.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

BRITs 2019

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  2. 2
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  4. 4
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  7. 7
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  8. 8
    7 Rings artwork
    7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Candlelight artwork
    Candlelight
    Jack Savoretti
    itunes
  11. 11
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  12. 12
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  13. 13
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  15. 15
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    bloodline
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Please Me
    Cardi B, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  18. 18
    needy
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  20. 20
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  21. 21
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein X The Weeknd
    itunes
  23. 23
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  25. 25
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  27. 27
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  28. 28
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  29. 29
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris Feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    Rewrite the Stars
    James Arthur, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  33. 33
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  34. 34
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    365
    Zedd, Katy Perry
    itunes
  37. 37
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  40. 40
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site