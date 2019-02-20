Who's Is The 1975's Matt Healy, Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Parents Denise Welch And Tim Healy?

Get to know The 1975's frontman, Matt Healy. Picture: Getty

Since the release of The 1975's self-titled debut album back in 2013, bad boy Matt Healy and the boys have fast become one of the biggest bands in the UK.

Ahead of tonight's BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena, we take a look at the frontman of two-times-nominated band, The 1975.

Find out who his parents are - plus get to know the singer's girlfriend Gabby.

Who Is Matt Healy's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks And How Long Has She Dated The 1975's Frontman?

Who is Matt 'Matty' Healy?

Matthew Healy, 29, was born in London on 8 April 1989.

He's the lead singer and guitarist of the multi-award-winning band, The 1975.

Healy and bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel formed the band while they attended Wilmslow High School in Cheshire.

The band accredits Michael Jackson, My Bloody Valentine and Talking Heads as some of their musical influences.

Matt Healy is dating model Gabriella Brooks. Picture: Instagram

Who's Matt Healy's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

The 1975 frontman is dating model Gabriella Brooks.

She's most famous for her Topshop campaign, as well as her work with fashion label The Lovers And Drifters Club.

While we don't know the exact date they got together, the first Instagram post was dated 7 September 2015.

Healy has since shared sweet snaps of his girlfriend on his own feed, and his mother Denise Welch frequently comments on Gabby's posts - cute!

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch is Matt Healy's mum. Picture: Instagram

Who are Matt's parents Denise Welch and Tim Healy?

As well as being a famous musician in his own right, Matty is from a famous family.

His mum Denise Welch is an actress who previously appeared in shows like Waterloo Road.

Denise has also recently returned to the Loose Women panel after a long break due to personal issues.

Matt's dad Tim starred in Geordie TV hit Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

More recently, Tim Healy played Les in ITV's Benidorm and as Gastric in Still Open All Hours.

