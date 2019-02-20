Pink Explains Her 'Walk Me Home' Lyrics On The BRITs 2019 Red Carpet Ahead Of Her Performance

The BRIT Awards 2019 - VIP Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Ahead of accepting her BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution, Pink spoke about her new music and the honour she's about to receive.

Pink released her highly-anticipated new single 'Walk Me Home' today, ahead of the BRITs.

Speaking to Capital FM's Marvin Humes on the BRIT Awards red carpet tonight, the American superstar discussed the meaning behind her new hit.

When asked what the track means, Pink said: "This adulting thing is a lot. And it's better shared with a loved one."

Can you tell Pink's excited to collect her BRIT Award? Picture: Getty

Fans are already going mad for the new song, written by Pink with Nate Ruess and Scott Harris; and produced by Peter Thomas and Kyle Moorman.

@shae6755 tweeted: "Please, I am begging you, go listen to @Pink’s new song Walk Me Home I am crying kids"

While @joshgunderson wrote: "I'm honestly having a hard time focusing on anything other than listening to "Walk Me Home" on repeat all day... @Pink".

Her last record, 'Beautiful Trauma', was released almost two years ago.

Here are the 'Walk Me Home' lyrics in full:

There's something in the way you roll your eyes

Takes me back to a better time

When I saw everything is good

But now you're the only thing that's goodTrying to stand up on my own two feet

This conversation ain't coming easily

And darling I know it's getting late

So what do you say we leave this placeWalk me home in the dead of night

I can't be alone with all that's on my mind

So say you'll stay with me tonight

Cause there is so much wrong going on outsideThere's something in the way I wanna cry

That makes me think we'll make it out alive

So come on and show me how we're good

I think that we could do some goodWalk me home in the dead of night

I can't be alone with all that's on my mind

So say you'll stay with me tonight

'Cause there is so much wrong going on outsideWalk me home in the dead of night

'Cause I can't be alone with all that's on my mind

Say you'll stay with me tonight

'Cause there is so much wrong going onWalk me home in the dead of night

I can't be alone with all that's on my mind

So say you'll stay with me tonight

'Cause there is so much wrong

There is so much wrong

There is so much wrong going on outside

