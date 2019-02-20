Pink Explains Her 'Walk Me Home' Lyrics On The BRITs 2019 Red Carpet Ahead Of Her Performance
20 February 2019, 21:55 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 22:07
Ahead of accepting her BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution, Pink spoke about her new music and the honour she's about to receive.
Pink released her highly-anticipated new single 'Walk Me Home' today, ahead of the BRITs.
Speaking to Capital FM's Marvin Humes on the BRIT Awards red carpet tonight, the American superstar discussed the meaning behind her new hit.
13 Iconic BRITs Moments - From The 1975's TV Takeover To Geri Halliwell's Union Jack Dress
When asked what the track means, Pink said: "This adulting thing is a lot. And it's better shared with a loved one."
Fans are already going mad for the new song, written by Pink with Nate Ruess and Scott Harris; and produced by Peter Thomas and Kyle Moorman.
@shae6755 tweeted: "Please, I am begging you, go listen to @Pink’s new song Walk Me Home I am crying kids"
While @joshgunderson wrote: "I'm honestly having a hard time focusing on anything other than listening to "Walk Me Home" on repeat all day... @Pink".
Her last record, 'Beautiful Trauma', was released almost two years ago.
Here are the 'Walk Me Home' lyrics in full:
There's something in the way you roll your eyes
Takes me back to a better time
When I saw everything is good
But now you're the only thing that's goodTrying to stand up on my own two feet
This conversation ain't coming easily
And darling I know it's getting late
So what do you say we leave this placeWalk me home in the dead of night
I can't be alone with all that's on my mind
So say you'll stay with me tonight
Cause there is so much wrong going on outsideThere's something in the way I wanna cry
That makes me think we'll make it out alive
So come on and show me how we're good
I think that we could do some goodWalk me home in the dead of night
I can't be alone with all that's on my mind
So say you'll stay with me tonight
'Cause there is so much wrong going on outsideWalk me home in the dead of night
'Cause I can't be alone with all that's on my mind
Say you'll stay with me tonight
'Cause there is so much wrong going onWalk me home in the dead of night
I can't be alone with all that's on my mind
So say you'll stay with me tonight
'Cause there is so much wrong
There is so much wrong
There is so much wrong going on outside