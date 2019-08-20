Shawn Mendes Fans Make Powerful Statement During 'Youth' On Tour

Shawn Mendes fans make inspiring statement on tour. Picture: Getty Images/Mei-Mei Martin (@meimei.martin)

Shawn Mendes fans at his tour show in Ottawa made an inspiring statement during his performance of 'Youth'.

Shawn Mendes fans are constantly showing the world just how incredible they are and they've done it yet again during the Ottawa show of Shawn Mendes: The Tour.

> WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes

During Shawn's performance of 'Youth', fans around the Canadian Tire Centre held up handmade signs that read "We are the leaders of tomorrow."

The Youth Project Ottawa was started by a group of fans attending the show who held up the slogan as "a sign of youth empowerment." The project aimed "to spread a positive message to the world while also showing the impact Shawn's music has had on all of us."

Shawn Mendes fans holding up banners during 'Youth'. Picture: Instagram: @meimei.martin

The inspiring message ties in with the lyrics of 'Youth' - which was the third single to be released from Shawn's 2018 self-titled third album and also features American singer Khalid.

Shawn has previously said that 'Youth' is "the most important song on the album" and was inspired by the Manchester Arena attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Shawn said: "I was touring around Europe when the events of Manchester and London happened, it was very overwhelming."

Shawn Mendes fans holding up messages during 'Youth'. Picture: Instagram: @meimei.martin

"I wanted to write something about it but it had to be about the feeling for us as a generation when one of these things happens. So I wrote a song about our youth, a feeling that can't be taken away from us."

Shawn is currently on the North American leg of his huge, world tour. Shawn Mendes: The Tour then moves on to Asia and Oceania before concluding in Latin America in December this year.

> Grab our app for all the latest Shawn Mendes new and videos