Shawn Mendes's Gym & Work Out Routine To Get Him Calvin Klein Ready Revealed

Shawn Mendes's work out routine revealed as he heads on world tour. Picture: Getty Images

The 'In My Blood' swears by going to gym every single day and by the looks of his latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign, his strict regime has definitely paid off.

Shawn Mendes is not only known for his endless hits and flawless vocals, but he has an infamously hot and toned body, as can be seen in the 2019 Calvin Klein ad campaign.

So, what exactly does the Canadian singer get up to in the gym and what rules does he swear by?

The 20-year-old famously told Rolling Stone he has three rules he lives by: "Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie."

He bulked up pretty quickly over the past few years and Men's Health Australia has said that the singer sticks to a 'Split Weight Training Session' which, for those (including us) who aren't that gym savvy, basically means doing a different area of the body with weights with cardio as well.

Shawn is the first to admit that he's got the gym to thank for his physique, as he loves food so works extra hard to burn off.

He told Rolling Stones: "I eat tons of carbs. I just work out a lot, dude. I go to the gym every morning, and I’m obsessed with fitness and just staying active."

His workout pal, once upon a time before his schedule consisted of a global arena tour, was Charlie Puth, and the two singers kept motivated by competing against one another, sending each other messages of 'warning' over social media to keep going.

Shawn with Charlie Puth today at the gym pic.twitter.com/GSxnnVydol — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) December 18, 2015

