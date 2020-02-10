WATCH: Shawn Mendes Singing During This Couple's First Dance Is The Wedding Moment Of Dreams

10 February 2020, 14:42

Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding
Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding over the weekend, providing his angelic voice as they had their first dance.

A pair of newlyweds who tied the knot on Saturday had a dream set-up for their big day; a converted barn adorned with twinkling fairy lights in a woodland setting, with over 100 of their closest friends and family around them.

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

If that sounds like it couldn’t get much more perfect, then you’ll want to keep reading…

The idyllic setting was given a fairytale upgrade by the arrival of Shawn Mendes (!!) who serenaded the new husband and wife as they had their first dance.

The ‘If I Can’t Have You’ hitmaker – whose girlfriend is Camila Cabello – sang ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’ and the heart-melting moment was caught on camera by some of the newlyweds’ guests.

The lucky groom, Josiah Van Dien, who worked as a photographer on Shawn’s tour in 2018 tweeted after the big day: “I still don’t believe that this weekend really happened.”

The couple also recruited viral yodelling sensation Mason Ramsey to be the ring bearer, and we seriously can’t imagine what more you could want from a wedding.

It’s not the first time Shawn has provided the first dance song for a pair of newlyweds and he looked the perfect part as he sang with his beloved guitar in his arms.

Videos of the stunning moment have already been widely shared on Twitter, with hundreds of fans saying they want the pop star to perform at their wedding while others said they wouldn’t have been able to concentrate knowing Shawn was mere meters away.

“Imagine shawn singing at your wedding, i don't know how they can be focus on eachother with shawn mendes tHERE [sic],” one fan tweeted.

“When Shawn Mendes sings at your wedding forget abt the one u got married too even,” said another.

We're just going to pin this moment on our (secret) Pinterest 'wedding inspo' board...

