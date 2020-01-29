Exclusive

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Tan France has officially given us the next instalment of celebrity glow ups- couple edition, where he continues to talk about his love for Shawn Mendes, how Zayn Malik is his style icon and why Justin and Hailey Bieber aren't the most fashionable couple in the game!

Next In Fashion's Tan France has stepped back into the Capital building for round three of his celebrity glow-ups- this time, taking on some of the biggest celeb couples in the game and rating their street style, red carpet looks, you name them, the style king has broken their look down!

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber. Picture: Getty Images

Revisiting his undying love for Shawn Mendes, this time, Tan had to also rate his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, was also up for rating, although the Queer Eye star definitely had more interest in rating the 'In My Blood' star's outfit- jokingly calling Camila 'the girl who keeps standing next to' Shawn.

Tan joked about Shawn and Camila: "It's my boyfriend again, and the lady who keeps insisting on taking pictures with him."

"Here's the thing, I know that so many of you have come for me, based on the last two versions of this that I've done... I need you to back up."

"I have followers too and I'm going to start to put you on blast, and they're going to come for you! Stop being mean to me! It's not my fault he's hot... he's just gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous."

"That hair's shockingly good, the foot on that outfit's wicked....it's a ten, for him. I'm sure she's a ten too, I just refuse to acknowledge her because she's with my man."

Turning his sights to his good friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik, who she recently got back together with, Tan gushed:

"Gigi has some of the best style on the planet, in my opinion she's one of the very best dressed women...i've said it before, I've written it in my book, it still stands true...Gigi hasn't gone through a glow-up because she was always glowed up."

"Funnily enough she's with Zayn Malik in this picture, who I've also said is one of the best dressed men. He's one of my style icons and he's just gorgeous."

Tan France didn't give Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin the highest style rating. Picture: Global

The style guru also rated Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and of course, Kimye.

We absolutely love having Tan giving his style verdicts, because he speaks nothing but the truth- and he's the expert!

Next In Fashion is a brand new reality show and fashion competition which debuts on Netflix this January, hosted by designers (and superstars), Tan France an Alexa Chung which sees 18 designers compete, and it's going to be iconic!

